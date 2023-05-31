Sevilla will take on Roma in this evening’s UEFA Europa League final and while the Spanish side have history on their side with six Europa trophies to their name, AS Roma have ‘The Special One’, otherwise known as Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese manager joined the Serie A side in 2021 and immediately found success in the Italian capital. Mourinho is arguably one of the most successful European managers and often considered to be among the greatest managers of all time due to his glittering trophy cabinet.

Speaking about his manager, Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini said earlier this month: “He’s different, he makes you realise the importance of the match. We came here and everyone knew what they had to do. We study, we organise ourselves, we watch videos. Especially in Europe, you can see what the coach brings us. Mourinho is the creator of this personality of ours.”

As Mourinho prepares to find space for yet another European trophy, here is all you need to know about the Portuguese’s record in Europe...

How many European trophies has Mourinho won?

Throughout his career, the 60-year-old Portuguese has managed the likes of Benfica, Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur before arriving at Roma in 2021.

Mourinho celebrates with Nuno Valente after Champions League win in 2004

In his five European finals, Mourinho has been successful in all of them. These titles are the UEFA Cup with Porto in 2002-03; UEFA Champions League with Porto in 2003-04; UEFA Champions League with Inter Milan in 2009-10; the UEFA Europa League with the Red Devils in 2016-17 and the UEFA Europa conference League with Roma last season.

What other trophies has Mourinho won?

During his time at Porto, Mourinho won the Primeira Liga in 2003 and 2004 as well as the 2003 Taca de Portugual and the Supertaca Candido de Oliveira in the same year.

While at Chelsea, the Portuguese manager won the Premier League three times, the FA Cup, FA Community Shield and three times won the Football League Cup. One League Cup and one title win came when the 60-year-old returned to Stamford Bridge for a second stint.

Mourinho then went on to claim two Serie A titles, the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana trophies with Inter Milan before moving to La Liga where he won the league title, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana with Real Madrid.

During his time with the Red Devils, Mourinho won the 2017 EFL Cup, FA Community Shield and in 2018 was the FA Cup runner-up.

What trophies have Roma won?

The Italian side have just one UEFA cup to their name but have come as runners-up in both the Europa League and Champions League. Mourinho joined the Serie A side in 2021 and by the end of that season, they had secured their first trophy in 14 years: the UEFA Europa Conference League.

They are three-time Serie A winners, last lifting the trophy in 2001 as well as nine-time Coppa Italia winners and two-time Supercoppa Italiana victors.

When is Sevilla vs Roma?