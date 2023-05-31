Sevilla will either lose their first ever Europa League final or Mourinho will lose his first ever European final

Sevilla have reached yet another Europa League final and will prepare to face Jose Mourinho’s Roma in Budapest this evening.

The former Chelsea boss has never yet lost a European final but he is about to take on a side who have won the 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2020 Europa League finals.

Speaking ahead of the match, Jose Louis Mendilibar’s rival has said: “History does not play. My colleague thinks otherwise. I have respect for him. He believes that history makes Sevilla favourites, I respect that. We are in the final because we deserved to be, they have a history that we do not have. For them to play in the final is a normal thing, for us it is an extraordinary event.”

As we prepare for the first of three major European finals this 2022/23 season, here is all you need to know about how to watch Sevilla vs Roma...

When is the Sevilla vs Roma final?

The two finalists will meet later today, Wednesday 31 May, with kick-off set for 8pm. Hungary’s Puskas Arena will host the fixture. The stadium in Budapest has a capacity of 67,215 and has only been open since 2019. This will be the second European final the stadium has hosted following the 2020 UEFA Super Cup played between Bayern Munich and Sevilla.

Lorenzo Pellegrini scores during Europa League quarter-final in April 2023

How to watch the UEFA Europa League final?

BT Sport will have the UEFA Europa League with coverage set to get underway from 7.15pm on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Monthly passes for the service cost from £29.99/month and those wishing to stream can do so through the BT Sport app or via the web player.

Can I watch the match for free?

BT Sport have confirmed they will be streaming the match for free on their YouTube channel in the UK. Fans can tune into their smartphones as well as apps on PlayStation, Xbox, Samsung smart TVs, Apple TV and Amazon Fire sticks to watch Sevilla take on Roma.

How to watch Europa League outside the UK

Here are a list of streaming services for those wishing to watch the match outside the UK:

Belgium: SBS VRT, RTBF, AB3

Croatia: Arena Sport RTL,

Denmark: TV2

France: Canal+, M6

Germany: RTL

Hungary: MTVA

Italy: Sky Italia, DAZN, RAI

Netherlands: Talpa, ESPN

Poland: Viaplay, TVP

Republic of Ireland: Virgin Media

Spain: Telefonica

South Africa: SuperSport

Brazil: SBT, ESPN

Central America: ESPN

USA: CBS, TUDN

South America: ESPN

Sevilla vs Roma head-to-head

In UEFA Europa League matches, the two sides have met just once with the Spanish team coming out victorious. They met in the 2019/2020 UEFA Europa League round of 16 but played just the second leg with Sevilla winning 2-0.

Overall they have met four times with Sevilla winning twice, Roma winning once and the pair drawing once. Their most recent meeting was in an international club friendly in 2021 where the pair drew.

While Roma have three Serie A titles, nine Coppa Italias wins and last year’s Europa Conference League title, they are yet to win the Europa or Champions League. Sevilla, however, have six Europa League trophies. They are six out of six Europa League finals wins but Jose Mourinho is five out of five in his European finals.

Team news

Yassine Bounou is set to replace Marko Dmitrovic between the posts but Jose Luis Mendilibar is still likely to be without Tanguy Nianzou and Marcao through injury. Marcos Acuna is suspended but at 37 years and 191 days old, Jesus Navas will become the oldest outfield player to start a UEFA Cup or Europa League final since 2008.