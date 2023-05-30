Manchester City begin the defence of their Premier League title in August 2023

Another dramatic season of top-flight action has come to an end and fans are already counting down the days until the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Last campaign was one to remember for a number of clubs and Manchester City will enter the new season as defending champions after a rollercoaster title race with contenders Arsenal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Gunners missed out on glory in the later weeks of the season, but they have earned their place back in the Champions League alongside Manchester United and Newcastle United.

At the other end of the table there are also three new teams in the division and newly promoted Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town will replace Southampton, Leeds United and Leicester City who suffered relegation.

The Premier League is one of the most competitive and demanding leagues on the planet and a number of managers are beginning to strengthen their teams in the summer transfer market.

But when does the 2023/24 season get underway and what are the key dates to watch out for? Here is everything you need to know.

When does the 2023/24 Premier League season start?

Luton Town have been promoted to the Premier League. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 32nd Premier League season is scheduled to kick off on Saturday 12 August 2023. The start date is one week later than the 2022/23 season as the schedule returns to normal following the Covid-19 pandemic and the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The fixture list for this season also includes a mid-season player break between Saturday 13 and Saturday 20 January 2024.

Manchester City are the early favourites to defend their Premier League title and if they are successful they will become the first English club in history to win four consecutive top-flight titles.

When does the 2023/24 Premier League season end?

The 2023/24 Premier League season runs for a total of nine months and the final matchday of the campaign takes place on Sunday 19 May 2024. All matches on matchday 38 are set to be played simultaneously, as is tradition with the Premier League.

When are the Premier League fixtures announced?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Premier League fixture list will be revealed on Thursday 15 June 2023. The full schedule will be available to football fans at 9am (UK Time).