The likes of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Kevin De Bruyne have all impressed this year - but who deserves to make the team of the season?

A number of top players are vying for a place in the Premier League team of the season. (Getty Images)

This season's Premier League has been a campaign to remember for many football fans and viewers have been treated to a number of incredible individual performances over the course of the campaign.

Erling Haaland is a notable example of this and the Norwegian newcomer is in contention for both the Premier League player and young player of the season award after a record breaking debut campaign.

The usual suspects Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne and Harry Kane have also thrived this season with a series of strong and consistent performances. But who deserves to make the 2022/23 Premier League team of the season? National World's Kurt Leyland reveals his top picks and why...

Goalkeeper: Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

Nick Pope has enjoyed a great debut campaign at Newcastle. (Getty Images)

Newcastle United have surpassed the expectations of many footballing experts this season and a huge part of that success has been down to the performances and consistency of goalkeeper Nick Pope.

The England international arrived at Newcastle for a fee of just £10 million pound in the summer and he has been an ever present in the goal for The Magpies who has helped the club record an impressive 14 clean sheets.

Newcastle currently have the joint best defence in the Premier League, conceding just 32 goals and the Magpies are on track for their best ever defensive season in the top-flight.

Honourable mentions: Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Right back: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

Kieran Trippier has captained Newcastle for the majority of the campaign. (Getty Images)

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle have won over a number of plaudits this season and their rise up the league can largely be attributed to the form of Howe’s first signing Kieran Trippier.

Trippier has been a key leader in the Newcastle dressing room in recent months and he has featured in every game over the course of the campaign.

The England right back has added defensive prowess to Newcastle’s backline and he has also been a huge threat going forward due to his crossing and set piece deliveries.

Trippier has provided a total of seven assists from right back this season and he is the third highest player in terms of chances created behind Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes. It is little surprise to see that he is the second most picked player in Fantasy Football behind Erling Haaland.

Honourable mention: Ben White (Arsenal)

Centre back: William Saliba (Arsenal)

William Saliba has been a key player in defence for The Gunners. (Getty Images)

Arsenal were the pacesetters for the majority of the season and a fundamental part of their success was the defensive solidity of William Saliba and Gabriel.

The pair helped Arsenal keep 12 clean sheets in their opening 27 matches to set up an unlikely title challenge.

Saliba’s presence has been particularly vital over the course of the campaign and The Gunners end of season slump can largely be attributed to his injury.

In his absence Arsenal have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 games which resulted in them eventually missing out on the Premier League title.

The towering 6ft4 centre back is just 22-years of age and it is likely that he will be an important part of Mikel Arteta’s plans in years to come.

Honourable mention: Gabriel (Arsenal)

Centre back: Sven Botman (Newcastle United)

Sven Botman has enjoyed an excellent debt campaign. (Getty Images)

Newcastle United’s recruitment in the summer transfer window was excellent and another example of that was the marquee signing of defender Sven Botman.

Botman arrived on Tyneside for a fee of £35 million and he has immediately adapted to life in the Premier League. The Dutch defender has been a key part of Newcastle’s defence which has kept an impressive 14 clean sheets and he has rarely made a mistake over the course of the campaign.

The former Lille defender has enjoyed a wonderful first season at the club and he has been a key part in Newcastle’s transformation from relegation battles to Champions League qualification.

Honourable mention: Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Left back: Pervis Estupinan (Brighton)

Brighton have recorded their best ever Premier League season. (Getty Images)

Brighton are another example of a club which has recruited well in recent seasons and Pervis Estupinan has been another standout signing for The Seagulls.

The Ecuador international arrived at Brighton for a fee of £14.9 million to replace the departing Marc Cucurella and he has stood out as one of the best left backs this season with seven assists and 10 clean sheets.

Estupinan is blessed with excellent pace and tireless work rate and he has played a vital role in Brighton’s successful European push.

Honourable mention: Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal)

Centre midfield: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne has been a standout performer this season. (Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne is quickly establishing himself as an all-time great in the Premier League and it seems a certainty that he will make the team of the season for the fifth time in his Manchester City career.

The two time Player of the Season winner has guided Manchester City to a fifth league title in six seasons and he has once again played a vital part by scoring seven goals and providing 18 assists.

Honourable mention: Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton)

Centre midfield: Rodri (Manchester City)

Rodri has been a key player for Manchester City. (Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are enjoying a reign of dominance in English football and one of the unsung heroes in the operation is Spanish midfielder Rodri.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder is utilised in the defensive midfield role and he plays an imperative part in the team by protecting the defence and breaking down opposition attacks.

Rodri has been the perfect long term replacement for Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho who left the club over the summer.

Honourable mention: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United)

Centre midfielder: Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Arsenal have been one of the standout teams in the Premier League. (Getty Images)

Arsenal have been one of the standout teams in the Premier League and a great deal of that success is down to the goalscoring heroics of captain Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian midfielder has scored an impressive 15 goals this season making him the highest scoring midfielder in the division. The 24-year-old also offers great creativity to the team and he has recorded an impressive seven assists.

The former Real Madrid midfielder is blessed with great creativity and technique and he looks set to play an important role in seasons to come.

Honourable mention: Casemiro (Manchester United)

Right winger: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Saka has impressed for Arsenal this season. (Getty Images)

Bukayo Saka is viewed as one of the best young talents in world football and he has once again been one of Arsenal’s top performers this season.

The 21-year-old winger has shined throughout Arsenal’s title push - scoring 13 goals and providing 12 assists.

Saka is blessed with tremendous pace, creativity and an eye for goal and it is little surprise that he has been rewarded with a new long term deal by the club.

Honourable mention: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Striker: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Haaland has broken a number of records in the Premier League. (Getty Images)

The easiest pick in this 11 and arguably the best performer in the entire division is Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian forward arrived with a big reputation after his goal scoring heroics at Borussia Dortmund but he has even managed to surpass the expectations of the most optimistic Manchester City fans during his debut campaign.

The 22-year-old has fired in a record breaking 36 goals in the Premier League during his first top-flight season and he is the highest scoring footballer in an English football season since Dixie Dean in 1928.

Haaland is also on course to win the treble in his first full season with the club as Man City prepare for a Champions League and FA Cup final in the coming weeks.

Harry Kane also hit an incredible 28 goals for a struggling Tottenham side but he is unlucky to settle for a place in the honourable mentions category.

Honourable mention: Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Left winger: Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Martinelli has thrived for The Gunners. (Getty Images)

Gabriel Martinelli is another player who has thrived in this Arsenal team and the Brazilian has enjoyed a rapid rise in form over the last 12 months.

Martinelli is blessed with skills, creativity and an eye for goal and he has more than doubled his goal output since last year with 15 Premier League goals, whilst also providing nine assists.

Honourable mention: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)