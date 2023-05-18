Erling Haaland is reportedly dating childhood sweetheart Isabel Haugseng Johansen (Getty Images)

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has enjoyed a sensational debut campaign in the Premier League - and the young forward is settling into his new life in England with his girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen.

The pair have reportedly been dating for a number of years and they were in a relationship when Haaland was leading the line for Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. Johansen also made the move to England this season with her partner after Haaland’s big money move to Manchester City.

Johansen has seen Haaland break a series of incredible records this season. The Norwegian forward is the youngest player in history to reach 30 goals in the Champions League - the first player in history to score three consecutive Premier League hat-tricks and he is now the most prolific striker in a single season since Dixie Dean in 1928.

But who is Isabel Haugseng Johnasen and how long has she been in a relationship with the Premier League’s leading goalscorer? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Isabel Haugseng Johansen?

Isabel Haugsen Johansen is a part-time fashion assistant and a student from Norway. The 19-year-old is also believed to be a talented footballer and like Haaland, she has played for the Norwegian football club Bryne.

How did they meet?

The pair first met at Bryne when Haaland was just five years old. The pair went to the same school and were close friends during their time in the club’s academy.

Haaland completed a move to join fellow Norwegian side Molde in 2017 before joining Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg in 2019. During his six month spell in Austria - Haaland scored 16 goals in 14 games and he soon earned a move to German giants Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

Haaland and Johansen reportedly started their relationship that same year and the couple are believed to have lived together in Germany.

Where do the couple live?

Haaland continued to build his reputation as one of football’s most coveted young talents and he enjoyed a prolific spell in Germany’s top-flight. The young talent has been in the spotlight from a young age but he has rarely been seen with his partner in public and he has not posted her on his social media platforms.

However, the pair have been pictured on holiday together on a beach in Marbella during the Qatar World Cup, which Norway failed to qualify for.

Likewise they were also spotted at the Ivy Restaurant in Manchester on New Year's Eve. Most recently the pair were also pictured on a shopping spree in London’s Oxford Street at the start of April.