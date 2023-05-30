Just as the curtains have been brought down on the 2022/2023 season, fans of Premier League, English Football League (EFL) and Scottish Premier League (SPFL) clubs are casting their eyes to the upcoming summer transfer window.

In what is always an exciting time for supporters, who have surely already written out their shortlist of dream signings and players to move on for their teams, it is always filled to the brim with drama, stories and eye-watering sums of money.

Premier League clubs alone enjoyed a record-breaking season last time out, with a total of £1.9 billion spent and a further £790 million in January. All of which was definitely helped along by Todd Boehly's summer of spending at Chelsea, including that record fee for midfielder Enzo Fernandez who impressed at the World Cup in Qatar.

The major stories heading into the summer include the future of Borussia Dortmund and England international midfielder Jude Bellingham, who despite interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City seems Real Madrid bound. Others include the ever-present saga around West Ham United star Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse following Southampton's relegation - and countless more that will have fans gripped to their phone screens.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with the FIFA World Cup trophy on March 28, 2023 in Santiago del Estero, Argentina. (Photo by Hernan Cortez/Getty Images)

Even global superstar Lionel Messi is heading for the exit door of Paris Saint Germain and it has been rumoured that the Argentine has received offers from English top flight clubs. Former Barcelona teammate, fellow Parisian and Brazilian trickster Neymar has also received reported interest from the likes of new UEFA Champions League side Newcastle United.

Yet in order for any of this to happen or be made official, the summer transfer window must first be open. Here are all the key dates you must know about for Premier League, EFL, SPFL and European football teams.

When does the Premier League summer transfer window open and close?

It has been confirmed that the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs will officially open on Wednesday, 14 June 2023. But they will only be allowed to make deals from domestic leagues until 1 July when international transfers are then allowed.

The window will then slam shut at 11pm on Friday, 1 September 2023. Like normal, this will be before the top flight season has commenced.

When does the summer transfer window open and close for Sky Bet Championship, League One, League Two and other EFL clubs?

Following the Premier League, the summer transfer window will open for EFL football teams on Wednesday, 14 June 2023. Same rules for international transfers are rumoured to apply, until the doors slam shut on Friday, 1 September - which unlike the PL will be when the EFL campaigns have already commenced.

When does the summer transfer window open and close for Scottish Premier League clubs?

Dates are the same for clubs north of the border in Scotland, as SPFL teams like Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and more will reportedly be allowed to make transfers from Wednesday, 14 June 2023 until the door slams shut on Friday, 1 September.

Full list of summer transfer window key dates

Premier League : Wednesday, 14 June to Friday, 1 September

: Wednesday, 14 June to Friday, 1 September EFL : Wednesday, 14 June to Friday, 1 September

: Wednesday, 14 June to Friday, 1 September SPFL : Wednesday, 14 June to Friday, 1 September*

: Wednesday, 14 June to Friday, 1 September* Spanish LaLiga : Monday, 3 July to Friday, 1 September

: Monday, 3 July to Friday, 1 September Italian Seria A : Saturday, 1 July to Friday, 1 September

: Saturday, 1 July to Friday, 1 September German Bundesliga : Saturday, 1 July to Friday, 1 September

: Saturday, 1 July to Friday, 1 September French Ligue 1 : Saturday, 1 July to Friday, 1 September

: Saturday, 1 July to Friday, 1 September Women's Super League: Monday, 26 June to Thursday, 14 September

When does the winter transfer window open and close for Premier League, EFL and SPFL clubs?

Whenever a club has had a disappointing start to the season, or maybe they have suffered a number of injuries that means squad options are few and far between, they often look to the winter transfer window to make additional signings to save or improve their seasons. It is reported that the winter window will open on Monday, 1 January 2024 and close on Thursday, 1 February 2024.

Can football clubs still sign players after the transfer window deadline?

There are two reasons that allow football teams to sign players outside of a transfer window, first off as long as they are free agents. These are footballers that are not contracted to a club, this can be because maybe their previous deal had expire - note that per the league's registration process, they may not be allowed to play for the club right away.