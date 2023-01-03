Who is Enzo Fernandez’s girlfriend and do they have kids

Enzo Fernandez has been one name on everyone’s lips following Argentina’s dramatic World Cup victory in Qatar. The midfielder won the FIFA World Cup Young Player award and has since been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League.

After making 14 appearances for Benfica this season, as well as another nine in the Champions League, Fernandez went on to score once and provide an assist as he started all five of Argentina’s seven matches in Qatar. Ahead of his trophy lift, reports claimed that the 21-year-old was set to join Liverpool and could pay his staggering £106 million release clause - however, it is Chelsea that now appears to be his next destination.

The Blues look increasingly likely to snap up Fernandez this month, with reports in Portugal claiming that they have made an £112m offer to Benfica - one that would make him the Premier League’s most expensive signing in history despite little known about him only a year or so ago.

Ahead of the potential switch, here is everything you need to know about Fernandez’s girlfriend and family.

Who is Enzo Fernandez’s girlfriend?

Enzo Fernandez has been dating Valentina Cervantes for around four years and moved to Lisbon with the 21-year-old when he joined Benfica last year. She has supported Fernandez throughout the early stages of his career and was with him during his loan spell at Defensa y Justicia, while she has often taken to her Instagram account to post photos of her and her boyfriend at his football matches.

Do Enzo Fernandez and Valentina Cervantes have kids?

Enzo Fernandez has one child with his girlfriend, Olivia, who was born in 2020. Not much is known about their little girl but Cervantes often posts her on her Instagram, which has a whopping 439,000 followers, while her World Cup winning boyfriend has £6.6 million.

Will Chelsea sign Enzo Fernandez?

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for Enzo Fernandez and now look the most likely to snap him up in the near future. After reports revealed they had offered £112m for his services, the Blues now remain in talks over a potential deal that will bring the Argentine to Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, the ever-reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday that Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Fernandez but are waiting for Rui Costa to make the final decision.

Fernandez would join the Blues and challenge the likes of Matoe Kovacic, Jorginho and Mason Mount in midfield. It may be bad news for the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher who are looking to nail down a regular place under Graham Potter, while Denis Zakaria has only just managed to force his way into the 47-year-old’s plans.

