Everything you need to know about the Premier League clash between Everton and Brighton

After a dramatic 1-1 draw against Manchester City last time out, Everton will be hoping they can kick-start the rest of their Premier League campaign today. The Toffees will host Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park.

Everton still sit only a point above the relegation zone but will be brimming with confidence after snatching a point from the defending champions thanks to a brilliant goal by Demarai Gray at the weekend. However, Frank Lampard’s side are still without a win since their 3-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace in October.

Meanwhile, Brighton have struggled with consistency since Roberto De Zerbi’s arrival in September - picking up three league wins, three draws and five defeats. However, the return of Alexis Mac Allister to the team could be a huge boost, weeks after he lifted the World Cup trophy with Argentina.

The Seagulls have only won one of their last five meetings with Everton, however that came in their previous clash last January in a dramatic 3-2 victory with goals from Mac Allister (2), Dan Burn and Anthony Gordon (2) all netting on Merseyside.

Everton will be looking to extend the gap between themselves and the bottom three to four points, while Brighton could move to within a point of the top six - tonight’s clash is huge for both parties. Here is everything you need to know about the game:

When is Everton vs Brighton?

Everton will host Brighton in the Premier League tonight (Tuesday January 3) at 7:45pm. The clash is one of four taking place this evening and is both teams’ first game of 2023. The two sides will meet at Goodison Park, with around 39,572 fans expected to be in attendance.

Is Everton vs Brighton on TV tonight?

No, Everton vs Brighton has not been selected for live broadcast, with Sky Sports instead opting to provide coverage of Arsenal vs Newcastle United at 7:45pm. Highlights will be available on Match of the Day from 10:40pm tomorrow night (January 4) which can also be streamed via BBC iPlayer and the BBC iPlayer app.

Team news

Everton

Everton suffered a blow at the weekend when Amadou Onana picked up his fifth booking of the season at Man City, meaning he will be forced to sit out of their home clash with the Seagulls. Abdoulaye Doucoure and Tom Davies will both be hoping to replace the midfielder after missing out on New Year’s Eve, while Anthony Gordon may have to settle for a place on the bench after missing the Man City draw with illness.

Everton predicted line-up: Jordan Pickford; Nathan Patterson, Ben Godfrey, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko; Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye, Alex Iwobi; Demarai Gray, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Brighton

Danny Welbeck and Adam Webster remain major doubts for tonight’s match after being sidelined for Brighton’s defeat to Arsenal. Neither player has featured since before the World Cup and have so far been replaced by Levi Colwill and Kaoru Mitoma - with the latter netting his second Premier League goal against the Gunners. Meanwhile, Mac Allister could be back in contention after returning from Qatar but is unlikely to feature from the start only days after he returned to England.

