Rising star Jude Bellingham has been tipped to shine for Gareth Southgate’s England at the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Gareth Southgate’s England squad had a dream start to their World Cup campaign with a comprehensive victory over Iran and one of the stand out players for the Three Lions was teenage sensation Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year-old popped up with the opening goal of the game in the first half and opened the floodgates for a resounding 6-2 victory. The victory was England’s highest ever goal tally in a World Cup opener and their second biggest ever victory at the tournament.

In the build up to the World Cup, Bellingham was tipped to be one of the breakout stars and he backed up those claims against Iran with a dominant display in the middle of the park. Bellingham successfully completed 100 per cent of his 40 passes in the first half and rarely gave the ball away at any time on his World Cup debut.

The midfielder is quickly establishing himself as one of the most sought after young players in world football. Many pundits feel he will be a key man for the Three Lions if they are to go deep into the tournament in Qatar.

With the January transfer window approaching a series of clubs have been linked with the teenage star, but who does Jude Bellingham currently play for and is he likely to make a Premier League move soon? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Jude Bellingham?

Jude Bellingham is an English professional footballer who plays as a central midfielder in Germany for Borussia Dortmund.

Early career

Jude Bellingham began his career at Birmingham City and was scouted for their youth team at around the age of 8. Throughout his time in the academy Bellingham was regularly playing a few years ahead of his age group - he made his debut for the under-23 team at just 15 years of age and stood out as one of the best players at that level despite being much younger than the other players.

Bellingham was developing at a rapid speed in the Birmingham academy and was fast tracked into the first team squad in 2019. At the time Bellingham was just 16-years-old - he became the clubs youngest ever player when he started a League Cup game against Portsmouth eclipsing the record previously set by Trevor Francis by 101 days.

Jude Bellingham was one of the star performers against Iran. (Getty Images)

Bellingham remained a regular fixture in the Birmingham team for the remainder of the season and featured in 41 Championship games that campaign. Despite Birmingham’s struggles in the league that season, Bellingham stood out as one of the most talented players in the league and played a crucial role in helping The Blues survive in the Championship.

Move to Borussia Dortmund

At the end of the 2019/20 campaign Bellingham was awarded the EFL Young Player of the Season award. Throughout the year he had been linked with a series of Europe’s elite clubs and it was German giants Borussia Dortmund who secured his signature with a transfer of around £25 million.

Following the transfer Birmingham City retired the number 22 to commemorate Bellingham’s efforts during his season with the club and to inspire the next generation of talent in their academy.

Bellingham made his debut for Borussia Dortmund in 2020 and since signing for the club he has established himself as a key player within their first team. He was a regular fixture for the club in both of his first two seasons and helped them secure Champions League football on both occassions.

The teenage star has won one trophy since joining Borussia Dortmund and lifted the DFB-Pokal in 2021. Bellingham is viewed as one of the best midfielders in the Bundesliga and was awarded a place in the team of the season in 2021/2022.

Bellingham’s England career

Jude Bellingham made his international debut for England in November 2020 during a 3-0 win against Republic of Ireland. In doing so Bellingham became the third youngest player to represent England behind Wayne Rooney and Theo Walcott.

Bellingham was called up to represent England in Euro 2020 but was a peripheral figure during the tournament with Southgate preferring a midfield partnership of Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips.

The teenage star looks set to play a much bigger role in the World Cup and he scored his first international goal for England against Iran in their opening day victory.

Bellingham has currently been capped 18 times for the Three Lions despite still being a teenager.

Will Jude Bellingham move in January?

Jude Bellingham is quickly establishing himself as one of the most sought after players in world football, and many pundits feel that it is only a matter of time before he makes a big move.