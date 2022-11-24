Following Ecuador’s win over hosts Qatar on the opening day, they will now take on Netherlands who beat Senegal in their first fixture at World Cup 2022

Both the Netherlands and Ecuador have won their opening fixtures and will now fight for a place in the upcoming knockout stages when they face each other tomorrow morning. Ecuador have arguably their toughest fixture of the group while the Dutch side will be keen to confirm their last 16 place with another three points secured.

Ecuador’s spot in Qatar had been under serious doubt after Chile and Peru lodged appeals due to the involvement of Byron Castillo in the qualification fixtures. The 23-year-old admitted to using a false birth certificate and the the confession made in an official investigation was then covered up by the Ecuador Football Federation.

Advertisement

However, the Court of Arbitration for Sport agreed with FIFA in saying that the right-back was able to represent the national side, despite an audio recording of an interview stating he was born three years previous to the date on his Ecuadorian birth certificate and that he was born in Colombia.

However, Ecuador have now firmly put this scandal to the back of their mind and will hope to reach the knockout stages of the competition with a win over the Netherlands tomorrow.

Advertisement

When is Netherlands vs Ecuador?

The two sides will meet for their second World Cup fixture on Friday 25 November 2022 and kick-off is scheduled for 4pm GMT. The Khalifa International stadium will be hosting the fixture. The stadium forms part of the Doha Sports City complex and was first constructed in 1976 before under going renovation between 2014 and 2017. The National Stadium has a reported capacity for 45,857 spectators.

Advertisement

What TV channel is Netherlands vs Ecuador?

ITV 1 will be broadcasting the match between Netherlands and Ecuador. ITV and the BBC are sharing the broadcasting rights for the Qatar World Cup, taking two a day each in the group stage. Coverage on ITV will begin at 3pm ahead of the 4pm kick-off.

Laura Woods and Mark Pougatch are leading the broadcasting team for the ITV with former England stars Gary Neville, Ian Wright and Eni Aluko featuring along with Ireland’s Roy Keane and Scotland’s Graeme Souness.

Ecuador celebrates their first of two goals against Qatar

Advertisement

Can the match be streamed?

For those who are unable to watch the match on TV, the match can be streamed live through ITV’s streaming service ITVX (formerly ITVHub). Those wishing to watch on ITVX must sign up for a free account in order to login and follow the action.

Advertisement

Netherlands vs Ecuador head-to-head

The two sides have only met twice before with both being played in international friendlies. The first, which was played in 2006, saw the Dutch side win 1-0 while the second saw the two teams draw 1-1. Both sides are still in contention to win their group following their wins against Qatar and Senegal and will hope to confirm their pathway to the next stage of the tournament with a win over the other tomorrow afternoon.

Team news

Advertisement

Memphis Depay had initially been deemed not fit enough to start for Louis van Gaal’s side but went on for the final 30 minutes. He may well come in now for the start against Ecuador replacing Vincent Janssen. Marten de Roon was the only other injury doubt for ahead of Netherlands’ fixture against Senegal but is now expected to be given more minutes in the upcoming contest.