A dramatic night in the UEFA Europa League saw Sevilla secure yet another trophy as they beat the Serie A side Roma on penalties.

Following the full 90 minutes plus extra-time, there was no separating the sides as the scoreline read 1-1. Roma’s Paul Dybala opened up the scoring in the 35th minute but a mistake from Jose Mourinho’s Roma gifted Sevilla an early second-half equaliser as Giancula Mancini scored an own goal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More yellow cards were handed out to the coaching and technical staff in the dugout than to players on the pitch.

Both Roma and Sevilla have endured troublesome domestic campaigns which have kept Sevilla fearing relegation, but the southern Spanish side have once again triumphed in Europe.

Up until now, Mourinho had never lost a European final, winning all five of his previous battles which included the 2021 UEFA Europa Conference League with Roma.

Speaking to the press after the match, Mourinho said: “I have to fight for these lads and therefore not say objectively that I will remain. I lost this one, but I return home even prouder than ever this time.”

Sevilla lift their seventh Europa League trophy at the Puskas Arena last night

How many UEFA Europa League trophies have Sevilla won?

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is now the seventh title Sevilla have won. They are by far the most successful side in the UEFA Europa League, formerly known as UEFA Cup and last night’s win over Roma saw them extend their own record.

They have never lost a UEFA Europa League or UEFA Cup final that they have been in. Winning the tournament also secures them a place in next year’s UEFA Champions League draw.

Inter Milan, Liverpool, Juventus and Atletico Madrid have all won the competition three times but no-one has come close to Sevilla’s seven-trophy record. They are also one of just two clubs, alongside Real Madrid, to have won back-to-back titles.

List of UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup winners: