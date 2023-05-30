England are top of their qualification group after victories over Italy and Ukraine

England return to action against Malta. (Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate’s England continue their road to Euro 2024 with a crucial trip to face Malta.

The Three Lions enter the game high on confidence after back-to-back wins over qualification rivals Italy and Ukraine and they currently find themselves top of their qualification group.

England will be firm favourites to continue that winning form against Malta who have lost both of their opening two matches to North Macedonia and Italy.

But when is England’s game against Malta and how can fans keep up to date with all of the action? Here is everything you need to know.

When is England vs Malta 2023?

Malta were Gareth Southgate's first opponent as England manager. (Getty Images)

England’s third Euro 2024 qualification fixture against Malta takes place on Friday 16 June and it comes just 19 days after the climax of the Premier League season.

The game will be played at the National Stadium, which is known locally as Ta’ Qali. The venue is the biggest in Malta and it has a capacity of around 16,000.

England are hoping to extend their perfect record of five wins in five matches against Malta.

How to watch England vs Malta 2023?

Channel 4 is providing comprehensive coverage of England’s qualification clash with Malta. Build up to the game is expected to start at around 7pm and the game itself will kick off at 7.45pm.

Who are Channel 4's football presenters?

Jules Breach has been the lead presenter for England’s opening two Euro 2024 qualifiers and she is expected to continue that role in the next two qualifiers.

Breach is a broadcast journalist who has presented on the likes of BT Sport, ITV, Premier League Productions and Channel 4.

She is mainly known for presenting BT Sport’s coverage of the Champions League and Europa League. Breach is also the host of the EFL highlights show on ITV alongside Hugh Woozencroft.

Breach is likely to be joined by pitchside reporter Kelly Somers. Somers is a regular presenter on BBC’s Final Score and she also worked as an England reporter during the World Cup in Qatar.