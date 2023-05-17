Ivan Toney admitted 232 betting breaches over a four-year period after being charged by the FA.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been suspended from football and any football-related activity for eight months for betting breaches, the Football Association has said.

The England international was charged by the FA in November and December for 262 alleged breaches of betting rules over a four-year period. FA rules ban players from betting on games, or sharing information for betting purposes.

The Bees forward, who has scored 20 goals in the Premier League this season and was selected in the preliminary World Cup squad, will be banned until 16 January and fined £50,000. Toney has admitted to 232 of the alleged breaches, and the FA withdrew the remaining 30.

The alleged breaches happened between February 2017 and January 2021, when Toney played for Scunthorpe United, Wigan Athletic, Peterborough United and Brentford, and was loaned out by Newcastle United.

“The Brentford FC forward was charged with 262 breaches of FA Rule E8 in total between 25 February 2017 and 23 January 2021. The FA subsequently withdrew 30 of these breaches and he admitted to the remaining 232. “

An independent regulatory commission imposed Toney’s sanctions and he will not be allowed to train with his Brentford team-mates until 17 September. The one-cap England forward has scored 21 goals in 35 appearances for Brentford in all competitions this season.

The FA statement continued: “His sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission following a personal hearing. He is permitted to return to training only with his club for the final four months of his suspension starting from 17 September 2023. The independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons for these sanctions will be published in due course, and The FA will wait to review them before commenting further.”

Brentford have said they will review the written reasons before considering their next steps. In a statement, the club said: "Brentford FC notes the decision of an independent Regulatory Commission to issue an eight-month ban from all football and football-related activity to Ivan Toney with immediate effect.