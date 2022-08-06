Hugh Woozencroft and Jules Breach will present ITV’s EFL coverage in the 2022/23 football season.

The Football League has made its grand return to ITV.

The channel has won the rights to show highlights of the Sky Bet Championship,League 1 and League 2.

The EFL highlights will return to ITV for the first time in 13 years and they will take over from the previous hosts of the show Quest.

ITV have entered into a two season partnership with the EFL which, additionally allows them to show highlights of the Carabao Cup and the Papa Johns Trophy.

Each show will feature every goal from every EFL fixture plus detailed analysis from a panel of expert pundits. Here we will take a look at all the presenters, pundits and commentators we can expect to see.

When are EFL highlights on TV?

English Football League Highlights will appear on ITV4 at 9pm. It will be repeated on the main ITV channel at 11.15pm and again on Sunday at 9.25am.

The highlights will also be available to stream via the ITV Hub.

Burnley's Ian Maatsen celebrates his winner against Huddersfield last Friday

Who will present the EFL highlights on ITV during the 2022/23 season?

Colin Murray was a popular presenter under the old format, but he will not be involved in the new show.

Hugh Woozencroft and Jules Breach will present ITV’s EFL coverage during the 2022/23 season.

Hugh Woozencroft is best known for being a presenter for TalkSport, he was also a part of the presenting team for the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup in 2021.

Hugh Woozencroft said: “I’m so excited to help bring the EFL to ITV Sport audiences and it’s a privilege to take up the responsibility of covering the EFL in a impactful, entertaining manner. The EFL is a unique sporting institution with incredible history, fantastic clubs and amazing, loyal fans. I really look forward to bringing the rollercoaster of the season to life and can’t wait for kick off next month.”

He will be joined by Jules Breach who has lead presenting roles for BT Sport, Premier League Productions and CBS. She is also the host of Channel 4s coverage of England matches.

Breach said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the ITV football team. The Football League never fails to entertain and deliver amazing stories every season and there is nothing like the passion you see from fans up and down the English football pyramid. Can’t wait to get started.”

Who will be the pundits for the EFL highlights during the 2022/23 season?

There will be the same pundits returning to the show for another enthralling season of Football League action. The likes of Dean Ashton, Jobi McAnuff and Jamie Mackie will all remain regulars on the show.

How to watch EFL football live?

Sky Sports has coverage of EFL games, particularly Championship.

Matches are usually shown on Sky Sports Football but also Sky Sports Main Event if there is no Premier League football on at the same time.