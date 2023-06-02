Jose Mourinho was booked by the English referee during Roma’s defeat to Sevilla

Jose Mourinho has been charged by UEFA for using insulting or abusive language towards an official during Wednesday’s Europa League final.

The 60-year-old referee was booked by the English referee Anthony Taylor as Sevilla beat his Serie A side on penalties at the Puskas Arena following a 1-1 draw.

Following the ill-tempered game, in which more coaching and training staff in the dugout were shown yellow cards than players were on the pitch, the Portuguese former Chelsea boss was seen in a car park confronting Taylor with a reportedly foul-mouthed rant.

Taylor issued yellow cards to 13 players, the most bookings in a Europa League game and seven of them were to Roma players, which was a record for a final. Delays an injuries meant that over 25 minutes of injury time was played across the four halves, which eventually went to a penalty shoot-out.

Both clubs have also faced several charges over their fans’ conduct and it was also reported that Italian fans attacked the English referee at the airport following the match.

Jose Mourinho speaks with fourth official Michael Oliver in UEFA Europa League final

What did Mourinho do?

The Portuguese manager criticised the referee in his news conference following the match and was later captured in the car park under stadium, ranting and making comments as Taylor and other officials were boarding a minibus.

The former Spurs boss is reported to have repeatedly sworn and shouted twice about a “disgrace” before talking again in Italian. UEFA’s chief refereeing officer, Roberto Rosetti, attempted to calm the situation down.

What happened to Anthony Taylor?

Budapest airport officials said an Italian citizen involved in the incident had been charged with affray as the Manchester-based official, 44, and his family were accosted. They were escorted through the airport when scuffles broke out as they disappeared through a secure door and a chair had been thrown.

A statment from Budapest Airport read: Fans of the losing Roma team recognised the referee in the food court of the airport, where he was waiting for his flight to depart.

“Thanks to the airport operator’s close co-operation with the police and the increased police presence at the airport during the arrival and departure of the fans, the authorities intervened immediately, and the referee was escorted to a lounge and boarded his flight safely, accompanied by police officers.

“The Italian citizen involved in the incident was apprehended by the police and criminal proceedings have been initiated on charges of affray.”

What else has been said?

The Premier League said that they were “shocked and appalled by the unacceptable abuse” directed at Taylor and his family. A spokesperson added: “No-one should have to suffer the inexcusable behaviour they had to endure.