It’s almost time for the battle for Manchester as the FA Cup final looms

A week on from achieving Premier League glory for the third year in a row, Manchester City will now aim to lift their second out of a possible three trophies.

Pep Guardiola is hoping the Citizens can achieve the treble which was last achieved by Manchester United in 1998/99 when they secured the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League. The Red Devils, however, have not known such success in recent years but while their city rivals will look to pick up their second trophy of the year, Erik Ten Hag’s squad will also be hoping to accomplish the same, following their Carabao Cup win earlier this year. Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Newcastle in the EFL Cup final was their first piece of silverware since 2017.

As both teams prepare for their final domestic match of the 2022/23 season, here is all you need to know ahead of the battle for Manchester...

When is the FA Cup final?

The final will be held on Saturday 3 June with kick-off set for 3pm BST. Wembley will be hosting the FA Cup Grand finale once again. Tickets had been sold via individual clubs but these have long since sold out. Each club had been allocated 30,500.

Kevin de Bruyne vs Marcus Rashford ahead of FA Cup final

How to watch FA Cup final

BBC and ITV have been sharing the broadcasting rights for the FA Cup tournament and will both be therefore showing the final this Saturday. BBC One and ITV One will have the match live and fans can also stream the action through BBC iPlayer or ITVX.

Accounts are needed for both streaming services but they are free. Fans in Scotland can tune into the action through STV Scotland and STVPlayer while the match will also be streamed live through the BBC Sport Website.

Here is how to watch the match outside the UK:

VPNs such as NordVPN and ExpressVPN can be used to watch the action outside the UK but they must be used in compliance with broadcasters’ terms and conditions.

Africa : SuperSport Football

: SuperSport Football Australia : Paramount+

: Paramount+ Central America : ESPN

: ESPN France : beIN Sports 1

: beIN Sports 1 Germany : DAZN

: DAZN Ireland : UTV, BBC and ITV

: UTV, BBC and ITV Norway : Viaplay

: Viaplay South America : ESPN

: ESPN South Africa : SuperSport Premier League

: SuperSport Premier League Switzerland : DAZN

: DAZN USA: ESPN+

Manchester United vs Manchester City

Across all competitions, the Manchester teams have met on 189 occasions with United winning 78, City winning 58 and the two sides drawing on the remaining 53 occasions. They have met in nine FA Cup matches with the Red Devils having the upper hand with six wins compared to the Citizens three.

Their last FA Cup meeting came in January 2012 in the third round and saw Manchester United beat the city rivals 3-2. United also have 12 FA Cup trophies compared to the six City have won.

Team news

Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji are all potential doubts after they missed the defeat to Brentford through minor injuries or fitness concerns. Nathan Ake, however, was able to play against the Bees as he returned from a hamstring injury and John Stones is likely to come back into the midfield attack alongside Rodri.

