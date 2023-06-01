Mason Mount is a target for a number of clubs including Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich

Manchester United are edging closer to a deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, according to reports.

The Red Devils are believed to be keen to strengthen their midfield options in the summer transfer window as they prepare to return to the Champions League next season.

Mount is a former Champions League winner and an England international who has been a key player for Chelsea in recent seasons.

Mount has spent the entirety of his professional career with The Blues and he is a product of the club’s academy system but is he likely to leave Stamford Bridge and what could he potentially add to Manchester United’s team if he joins?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who is the favourite to sign Mason Mount?

Mason Mount has been heavily linked with an exit from Chelsea after a 17-year association with the club and Manchester United are the clear favourites to sign the player according to the bookmakers.

SkyBet are offering odds of just 1/10 for Mount to sign for Manchester United before 3 September 2023 and he is just 6/1 to remain at Chelsea beyond the summer transfer window.

London rivals Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the England international while Liverpool and Bayern Munich could be seen as other potential destinations.

(Odds correct at the time of writing on 1 June)

Is Mason Mount leaving Chelsea?

Mason Mount has been compared to Chelsea icon Frank Lampard. (Getty Images

Mason Mount is a Chelsea academy graduate and he has been a key player for The Blues since his Premier League debut in 2019 where he was ushered into the team under the management of Frank Lampard.

The English midfielder has since proven a regular fixture in the team and his most notable achievement was his Champions League triumph in 2021 during Thomas Tuchel’s reign as manager.

Mount has been a fan favourite for the majority of his time in London, but he like many of his Chelsea team mates suffered from a loss of form last season as The Blues sank to their lowest league finish in 29 years.

Chelsea have spent over £600 million on new recruits this season and with Mount’s contract expiring in 2024, it appears increasingly likely that The Blues will cash in on him rather than let him go on a free transfer.

How much would Mason Mount cost?

Mason Mount is a highly talented midfielder and at 24 years of age there is still plenty of time for him to develop as a footballer. However, the England youngster is in the final year of his contract and it remains to be seen if he will sign an extension.

TalkSport claim that Chelsea value Mount at around £80 million but Manchester United are hopeful of lowering the fee. Mount is reportedly on a wage of around £100,000 a week at Chelsea, according to The Sun.

Mason Mount’s career so far

Mason Mount is an attacking minded footballer who is known for his ability to score goals and unlock defences.

Mount has played for Chelsea since the age of six and he has been friends with fellow international Declan Rice since childhood.The English midfielder impressed in the Chelsea academy and was a regular in the international setup at all age groups from under 16s upwards.

Mount made his senior debut in 2017 during a loan spell at Dutch football club Vitesse and scored nine goals in Holland’s top-flight.

The young midfielder followed that up with an excellent loan spell in the Championship at Derby County and he narrowly missed out on promotion through the Championship play-off final, scoring eight league goals.

Mount was a key part of the Derby team during his loan spell and he was rewarded with a first team spot by manager Frank Lampard who had worked with him during his time with The Rams.

Mount was regularly compared to Lampard’s playing style due to his goal scoring ability and he impressed in the Premier League scoring seven goals in his first top-flight season and six goals in his second campaign.

The England youngster caught the attention of Gareth Southgate in 2019 and he has been a regular fixture in an England squad which reached the final of Euro 2020.

Mount’s best goal scoring season in Chelsea colours came in 2021/22 and he scored an impressive 11 goals from midfield in the Premier League.