David Moyes has guided West Ham to their first European cup final since 1976

West Ham United and Fiorentina are both aiming to end their long run without a major trophy as they go head-to-head in Prague for the second ever Europa Conference League final.

The Hammers are competing in the final of a major European tournament for the first time since 1976 and they are aiming to get their hands on silverware for the first time since their FA Cup triumph in 1980.

Fiorentina are also aiming to end a barren run of 22 years without a major honour. The Italian giants last tasted success in the 2001 Coppa Italia final when they were managed by Roberto Mancini.

The two sides are hoping to follow in the footsteps of last year’s winners Roma who won the competition under the guidance of manager Jose Mourinho.

The Europa Conference League final is set to attract huge intrigue from football fans around the world and the winners will secure a spot in the Europa League next season.

But when is the Europa Conference League final and how can fans keep up to date with all of the action? Here is everything you need to know.

How to watch the Europa Conference League final?

West Ham are in the Europa Conference League final after their victory over AZ Alkmaar. (Getty Images)

BT Sport will provide comprehensive coverage of the Europa Conference League final.

The broadcasting giant has shown every European game this season and has followed West Ham’s journey throughout each stage of the competition. Build up to the game is likely to start at 7.15pm (UK time) based on previous fixtures in the competition and the match itself gets underway at 8pm.

Football fans can also stream all the action from the BT Sport App which is available to download on your mobile phone or electronic device. The match is the final Europa Conference League final to take place on BT Sport and the channel is set to be rebranded as TNT Sport ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Will the game be free to watch on YouTube?

Football fans can follow all of the action from the Europa Conference League final for free on the BT Sport YouTube channel. The broadcaster has streamed the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League finals for free in every season since 2015/16.

When is the Europa Conference League final?

West Ham United and Fiorentina go head-to-head in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday 7 June. The two sides are hoping to follow in the footsteps of Roma who secured a 1-0 victory over Feyenoord in last year’s final.

What is the venue for the game?

The Fortuna Arena in Prague will play host to the second ever Europa Conference League final between West Ham and Fiorentina.

The venue, which is based in Czech Republic’s capital city is the home ground for the country's second most successful football club Slavia Prague.The stadium has a capacity of 20,000 and it has previously played host to a number of international matches for Czech Republic’s national team.

Who are the bookmakers favourites to win?

West Ham are the slight favourites with the bookmakers ahead of their historic cup final clash with Fiorentina.

The London club have struggled to find their best form in the Premier League this season and they have spent the majority of the campaign in the bottom half of the table.

Despite their poor domestic form, they have thrived in Europe this season and they are unbeaten in the Europa Conference League. Their road to the final has seen them defeat the likes of AZ Alkmaar, KAA Gent, AEK Larnaca and Anderlecht.

Fiorentina have been mid-table in Serie A for the majority of the season but they have enjoyed a sensational campaign in the cup competitions.

The Florence based football club reached the Europa Conference League final by defeating the likes of FC Basel, Lech Poznań, Sivasspor, Sporting Braga and Hearts.

The Italian club have also reached the final of the Coppa Italia and they are hoping to win two major honours in the same season. Fiorentina last achieved this feat in 1961, when they won the Coppa Italia and The European Cup Winners Cup.