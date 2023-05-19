Said Benrahama, Michail Antonio, Aaron Cresswell and Flynn Downes were seen confronting AZ Alkmaar supporters after the final whistle

West Ham United secured their place in the Europa Conference final with a narrow 1-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar, however the scenes of celebrations for the travelling supporters were marred by unsavoury scenes of crowd violence.

The game ended on an unpleasant note after a number of AZ Alkmaar supporters were filmed attacking West Ham supporters at the AFAS Stadion. Fans of the Dutch side were also recorded running towards an area which housed West Ham, officials and sponsors along with friends and family of the team.

West Ham manager David Moyes has called on UEFA to look into the incident and it is likely that the Dutch outfit will be punished for the behaviour of their supporters.

But what happened during the game between West Ham United and AZ Alkmaar and how has the footballing world reacted to the incident? Here is everything you need to know.

What happened in the game?

David Moyes’ West Ham United made history by reaching the final of a major European tournament for the first time since 1976.

West Ham entered the second leg of the semi-final with a slender 2-1 lead over AZ Alkmaar after a home victory at the London Stadium.

AZ Alkmaar manager has apologised for the crowd violence against West ham. (Getty Images)

The London club were resolute defensively on their travels and they withstood the attacking threat of their opponents in fine fashion. The Hammers ultimately clinched a 1-0 victory on their travels and second-half substitute Pablo Fornals scored the winner in added time.

What happened after the final whistle?

This victory sparked mass celebrations for the West Ham players and supporters at the final whistle, but these scenes were quickly overshadowed by crowd violence from the home crowd.

A number of AZ Alkmaar fans attacked an area of the stadium which contained friends and family of the West Ham players who were watching the match.

Said Benrahama, Michail Antonio, Aaron Cresswell and Flynn Downes were among the West Ham players who confronted the Dutch supporters after the game, while David Moyes’s 87-year-old father was also targeted.

What's been said?

West Ham boss David Moyes said: “I can’t explain what happened and why it happened. Players were involved because it was the family section. That probably was the reason for the reaction. I don’t want that in any way to blight the night because the West Ham fans weren’t looking for trouble. Hopefully they’ll look into it. My family were there and I had friends in that section.”