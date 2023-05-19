The brother of Borussia Dortmund footballer Jude Bellingham is heavily linked with a move to the Stadium of Light

The Birmingham City conveyor belt of young superstars is set to continue, as young gun Jobe Bellingham has been heavily rumoured for a move away from St Andrew's. Brother of England international and Borussia Dortmund footballer Jude Bellingham, the 17-year-old has been linked to interested suitors at Sunderland AFC.

Though the Dortmund player's future seems all but agreed, the focus has since shifted to his younger brother. But who is Jobe Bellingham, what are his stats for the season and is he on his way to the Stadium of Light? Here is what you need to know.

Who is Jobe Bellingham?

Jobe Bellingham, brother of Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, is close to signing for Sunderland AFC - Credit: Getty / Graphic by Kim Mogg

Jobe Bellingham - full name Jobe Samuel Patrick Bellingham - is a 17-year-old footballer who plays as a midfielder for Birmingham City FC in the Sky Bet Championship. He has some international experience, representing England at U16, U17 and U18 level.

He was born in Stourbridge in the West Midlands on 23 September, 2005 and is the youngest son of parents Denise and Mark.

After a number of times of being named as an unused substitute, Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer gave Jobe his professional debut as a second-half substitute in the 2021-22 FA Cup third-round tie against Plymouth Argyle. He has since gone on to accrue 25 more appearances for the Blues.

Jobe Bellingham's stats and height

Not only does Jobe Bellingham look almost identical to older brother Jude, but the 17-year-old is also the same height. He stands at 5 foot and 10 inches. Below is a breakdown of his stats for Birmingham City and all levels he has played for his country.

Birmingham City (2021 to Present) - 26 apperances, 0 goals, 0 assists in the Sky Bet Championship, FA Cup and EFL League Cup

- 26 apperances, 0 goals, 0 assists in the Sky Bet Championship, FA Cup and EFL League Cup England U16 (2021) - 1 appearance, 0 goals, 0 assists

- 1 appearance, 0 goals, 0 assists England U17 (2021 to 2022) - 8 appearances, 0 goals and 0 assists

- 8 appearances, 0 goals and 0 assists England U18 (2022 to Present) - 6 appearances, 2 goals, 0 assists

Is Jobe Bellingham going to sign for Sunderland AFC? Transfer fee explained

Jobe Bellingham has long been rumoured to reunite with his brother Jude Bellingham at Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga, but it looks like the midfielder has opted to remain in England. A number of reliable and renowned journalists such as Fabrizio Romano have revealed that Jobe is in advanced talks to sign for fellow Sky Bet Championship outfit Sunderland AFC.

Fabrizio Romano wrote on Twitter: "Understand Sunderland are set to sign Jobe Bellingham, here we go! Born in 2005, Jude's brother says yet to club project as best step - deal has been agreed on £3 million fee to Birmingham City. Bellingham will travel to Sunderland for medical test in the next 10 days."