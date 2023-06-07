The Hammers face off in their first European final in 47 years against Fiorentina on Wednesday (7 June)

The 2022/23 season has been a rollercoaster of ups and downs for David Moyes and West Ham United - the London club have gone from fighting and merely surviving Premier League relegation to potentially walking away with a European major honour.

Italian Serie A giant Fiorentina await them in Prague as both clubs face off to win the second-ever Europa Conference League title on Wednesday (7 June). Last season, Roma and former Chelsea and Spurs manager Jose Mourinho won the inaugural competition with a 1-0 win over Feyenoord in Albania.

This year's date in Croatia gives The Hammers a chance for redemption after the team fell short in the Europa League last season, losing in the semi-final to the eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt of the German Bundesliga.

West Ham United has one of the most devoted fanbases in the country - especially when it comes to how they defended the players' families amid conflict in the last game against AZ Alkmaar - but you'd be amiss to think that they have enjoyed many trophy-laden years.

When did The Hammers last win a trophy and have they ever been in a major European final? Here is everything you need to know.

When did West Ham United last win a trophy?

Winning the Europa Conference League would end West Ham United's nearly 40 year wait for a trophy - Credit: Getty

It has been nearly four decades since West Ham last enjoyed a trophy triumph - which means the London club has gone through relegations, final heartaches, emotional stadium moves and much more since a Hammer last tasted gold.

Their last major honour was the 1979/1980 FA Cup when they edged out local rivals Arsenal 1-0 in the final at Wembley Stadium. The only goal of the game was scored by Trevor Brooking, who made over 600 appearances for West Ham between 1966 and 1984.

It marked the club's third FA Cup triumph in history following previous wins in 1963/1964 and 1974/1975.

When was West Ham United's last major final?

Steven Gerrard of Liverpool shoots and scores his sides third goal during the FA Cup Final match between Liverpool and West Ham United at the Millennium Stadium - Credit: Getty

West Ham's last appearance at a cup final dates back to 2006 when they suffered an agonising FA Cup defeat to Liverpool. They had led 3-2 going into the latter stages of the game before Steven Gerrard netted a heartbreaking last-minute equaliser before the Reds converted three of four spot kicks to win penalties 3-1.

Have West Ham United ever won a European trophy?

The Hammers won the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1964/1965 after a 2-0 success over 1860 Munich. Goals from Alan Sealy brought West Ham their inaugural European triumph at Wembley.

