Hannah Spearritt is set to release a new tell-all memoir ‘Facing the Music’ the same day her former S Club bandmates reunion tour kicks off. The book was originally due for release the week commencing October 2 but has been moved to October 12 just hours before time S Club’s first performance in Liverpool.

Hannah Spearritt,42, revealed that she was briefly homeless and spent six months in multiple temporary homes. She appears to be getting back on track after reportedly signing a five figure deal for the autobiography, which has caused tensions with her former band mates.

S Club - formerly known as S Club 7 - announced in February that they would be reuniting for a comeback tour to celebrate their 25 anniversary with all of the original members of the pop group - Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee and Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole and Hannah Spearritt - taking part.

But two months after the announcement singer Paul Cattermole suddenly passed away. It was revealed soon after that Hannah Spearritt would no longer be taking part. Since then it seems relationships between Hannah and her former bandmates have turned sour.

It was first believed that Hannah Spearritt quit the tour because of Paul's sudden death - Hannah and Paul dated for five years from 2001 to 2006 - it has now been reported that she was ‘pushed out and felt betrayed after the band's decision to move forward without her.

A source explained to The Sun: “Hannah’s book is full of explosive claims about her time in S Club and exactly what happened with her exit from the reunion tour.”

“It will not be pretty reading for the group and it feels like Hannah is trying to overshadow the tour. Things have the potential to get very messy.”

S Club 7 were created in 1998 and released hits including ‘Bring it All Back’, ‘Reach’ and ‘Don’t Stop Movin’ before splitting in 2003. They have since renamed themselves S Club since the loss of Paul and Hannah’s departure.

Dancing on Ice sign Hannah Spearritt

After a difficult year it seems things are looking up for Hannah Spearritt as she's been revealed as the latest star to sign-up for ITV’s Dancing on Ice and has already started training.

The show begins in the New year with Holly Willoughby and new co-host Stephen Mulhern replacing Phillip Schofiled.

When will Hannah Spearritt's book be available to buy?