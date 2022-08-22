The actors 20-year-old daughter Isan had auditioned to play is daughter in his latest movie Beast

Idris Elba has admitted that his daughter stopped talking to him for weeks after she failed to get her desired role in his new film Beast.

The actor, 49, from London, explained to The Breakfast Club that his daughter Isan, auditioned to play his daughter in the movie but failed to secure the part.

He said the 20-year-old wants to be an actress but they didn’t have the right on screen chemistry to star alongside each other.

Idris told the radio show’s hosts Charlamagne tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy that Isan didn’t talk to him for around three weeks because of the decision not to cast her.

"The relationship in the film and the relationship between my daughter was, the chemistry wasn’t right for film, weirdly enough,” Idris added.

Producer of the film Will Packer interrupted the actor, saying: “she was actually very good.”

They revealed that it was Packer who broke the disappointing news to Isan, while explaining that he has known her for a “very long time” and sees her as a “little niece”.

Will Packer also gave credit to Idris Elba for not going down the nepotism route and ensuring his daughter was auditioned fairly for the role.

He said the actor was “very tough” on his daughter and warned her that they would make a decision that’s best for the film.

Will Packer claims Isan was very close to landing the role alongside her father because of her “very good” performance in the audition process.

He said “some of the nuances of like that real life relationship sometimes doesn’t translate on screen.”

Idris told the show that his daughter was “very gracious” about being rejected.

The actor said he was “really proud” of Isan for going through the tough audition process, not getting the role and then attending the premier.