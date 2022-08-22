The Gypsy King and his family, including his dad, jetted off to Majorca ahead of his appearance at Fury Fest.

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris took time away from their six children to enjoy a romantic date abroad at the weekend.

Paris, 32, from Doncaster, shared a picture alongside the boxing champion on her Instagram, where she boasts over 1million followers.

The pair were all smiles as they sat under a restaurant marque in Majorca, enjoying a pint of beer and a glass of wine.

Paris and Tyson Fury in Majorca (Instagram/ parisfury1)

Tyson looked dapper in a ‘The Gypsy King’ t-shirt and sunglasses, while Paris cut a glamorous figure in white trousers and a blouse.

She wore her blonde hair in voluminous curls and kept her make-up relatively understated.

The mother-of-six also shared a selfie, smiling with her glass of wine, as she wrote “Cheers.”

Tyson Fury and his family, including his dad, jetted off to Majorca ahead of his appearance at Fury Fest.

The Official After Party Tour is held in Palmanyola, about 25 minutes outside of Palma.

While on the Balearic Island, the Fury’s made sure to watch Anthony Joshua’s fight with Oleksandr Usyk on TV.

Oleksandr beat Joshua for the second time at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Tyson Fury and his Doncaster-born wife, Paris, are rumoured to be expecting their seventh child

The Gypsy King, who retired this year, has said in a now-deleted Instagram video that he would come out of retirement to take on Oleksandr.

He said: "Send me in. I will relieve the Ukrainian dosser of his belts like I did the last Ukrainian dosser.

"But it’s not gonna be cheap. If you want the best you’ve got to pay, it’s gonna be very expensive.”

Tyson hung up his gloves in April after knocking out Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium, with a crowd of over 94,000 people.

Earlier this month, Tyson celebrated his 34th birthday with a joint retirement party.

The family had a balloon arch, a candy floss machine, comfy seats and a cinema screen set up outside their home, with signs saying “The Fury’s Movie Night” and “Happy Retirement”.