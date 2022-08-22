Kanye sparked outrage after photos showing his Yeezy GAP collection being sold out of large trash bags went viral

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kanye West is known for his out of the box ideas, but selling his Yeezy Gap collection out of large trash bags has crossed a line for many fans.

Shoppers in the U.S, who went to purchase the designs in person were forced to dig through unorganized bags scattered on the floor of Gap stores.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bizarre retail method went viral on social media with fans blasting the rapper, however fellow musician Akon has publicly defended Kanye’s decision and the collection has sold out.

Akon spoke to TMZ , saying : “I mean, it’s creative.

Akon has defended Kanye’s controversial method of selling clothes.

“I don’t think anyone should ever have to apologise for anything creative.

“It’s just an idea, it’s just a vision of something that’s in your mind.”

Akon went on to say that despite Kanye’s fame, he is just a man and he has struggled with personal issues throughout his life.

Kanye made the decision to sell his Yeezy collection out of large black bags.

The opinion of the 49-year-old, from Missouri, comes after a flood of fans admitted they aren’t in support of Kanye’s “creative” idea.

Twitter user Owen Langan shared a photo of the new clothing line on social media, writing: “This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP.

“The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it.

“They won’t help you find your size too, you just have to dig through everything.”

This is not the first controversy surrounding the collection, as Kanye recently posted a controversial statement on his Instagram which said that his designs are inspired by the homeless.

The post read: “Look to the children. Look to the homeless.

“As the biggest inspiration for all design.”

Kanye West shared his inspiration to his 16.5 million Instagram followers

Kanye defended his choices in a discussion with Fox News, while clarifying that the items in question were in construction bags not trash bags as was first thought.

He said: “I’m an innovator, and I’m not here to sit up and apologise about my ideas.

“That’s exactly what the media tries to do.

“Make us apologise for any idea that doesn’t fall under exactly the way they want us to think.”

Kanye West performs during Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 on February 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)

Many people who’ve criticised the retail experiment, argued that it felt insensitive towards the homeless community.

Kanye said: “I’m up here literally working on homeless shelters.

“There’s documentation of it where the city came and tore down my creations while I was doing it.