The musician turned fashion icon has left fans scratching their heads after his new clothes line has been seen stuffed into garbage bags in GAP shops.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just days after Kanye sparked fury by saying his clothes are inspired by the homeless, the Yeezy line has caused outrage again.

The 45-year-old, who has over 16.5 million followers, divided opinion after captioning the only post on his Instagram: “Look to the children. Look to the homeless. As the biggest inspiration for all design.”

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a new twist, the clothes have now been spotted in GAP stores stuffed into trash bags placed on the shop floor.

There is nothing wrong with the items - Kanye has made the creative choice not to use the traditional method of hangers and rails, but rather to force shoppers to dig through trash bags.

Kanye has being criticised for selling clothes out of trash bags.

The move has not gone down well with many on social media left unimpressed by his “creative” choices.

Among them was Twitter user Owen Langan, whose photo of the bags have gone viral.

He wrote: “This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP.

“The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it.

“They won’t help you find your size too, you just have to dig through everything.”

Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022

Others have commented on the negative side effects this will have on GAP employees and the risk of excluding people with disabilities, who cannot physically dig through the bags.

Twitter user @Qu3_pid wrote: “I’m convinced that Kanye GAP collection has to be a social experiment.”

And @vstrxevsBob said: “Kanye got people thrifting @Gap.”

It is not yet known why Kanye has chosen to sell his clothes this way, but in January 2022 a Yeezy GAP spokesperson said: “Ye has a deep and solution-orientated commitment to addressing issues surrounding homelessness.”