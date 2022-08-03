Trainers like the Yeezy Boost 350 Turtle Dove and Yeezy Foam Runner Vermillion are expected to be dropped during the event

Airing his grievances in a direct message on Instagram , West claimed that Adidas “made up the Yeezy Day idea without my approval”.

What is Adidas Yeezy?

Adidas Yeezy is the collaboration between sportswear company Adidas and American rapper Kanye West.

West left Nike after collaborating with the company for five years, he teamed up with Adidas in 2013 and in February 2015, their collaboration officially debuted.

Since then, Yeezys have become hugely influential in the fashion industry and have become extremely difficult for customers to get their hands on without paying extortionate prices through resellers.

What is Yeezy Day?

Yeezy Day is an annual two day long event from Adidas that offers trainer enthusiasts the best opportunity to get their hands on a pair of Yeezys without having to go down the secondhand route.

Yeezy Day sees Adidas release a number of new and sold out styles of Yeezy’s, from out of stock favourites as well as occasionally debuting new silhouettes and colourways.

The first Yeezy Day was held back in 2019, and you can get involved either via the Yeezy Supply website or the Adidas Confirmed app .

When is it?

This year, Yeezy Day is being held on 2 and 3 August. The first day will focus on dropping stock in North America, with customers in Europe, Korea, Japan and China being forced to wait until the second day to try and get their hands on some Yeezys.

New styles will be put up for grabs without much warning, with Yeezys being released throughout the two days.

Styles expected to drop this year include the Yeezy Boost 350 Turtle Dove, Yeezy Foam Runner Vermillion, Yeezy 350 V2 Core Red, Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Core White, Yeezy 700 V3 Azeal, Yeezy 700 V1 Analog, Yeezy 350 V2 Sesame, Yeezy 700 V2 Static, Yeezy 350 V2 Hyperspace, Yeezy 700 V2 Tephra, and many more.

What has Kanye West said about it?

West has called out Adidas for allegedly creating Yeezy Day without his permission in a direct message to Complex on Instagram.

In a lengthy message, West wrote: “Adidas make up the Yeezy Day idea with my approval, then went and brought back older styles with my approval, picked colours and named without my approval, went and hired people that worked for me without my approval, stole my colourways without my approval, stole my styles and material approaches without my approval, went and hired a gm of Yeezy without my approval, took talent on the production side and sprinkled them throughout Adidas originals without my approval.”

He added: “Even though they did a Balenciaga collaboration they completely slowed down production on the shoes me and Demna developed for Gap by trying to bully Gap even though my contract states I can do casual shoes which I was doing when I did fashion shows.

“When I originally ordered Adidas to make more Yeezy slides the GM lied to my face and said they didn’t have the capacity, meanwhile Adidas was copying my slides and making their own Yeezy slide.