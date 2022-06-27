Season three of comedy drama Atlanta has been out in the US for months and is finally coming to the UK

Atlanta season 3 will land in the UK this June 2022.

Season three of Atlanta is long-awaited by fans of the comedy-drama, after the pandemic caused filming delays since season two aired back in March 2018.

Donald Glover’s award-winning show will be available to watch on Disney Plus in the UK from 29 June, after its release in the US.

The new trailer shows the characters leaving their native Atlanta to travel to popular places in Europe, including Amsterdam and London.

Here’s everything you need to know about season three of Atlanta.

LaKeith Stanfield, Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry star in Atlanta (Photo: FX)

When is Atlanta season 3 coming to the UK?

The first two episodes of season three of Atlanta will air in America on 24 March, and in the UK shortly after.

The series will feature ten episodes, and the remaining eight will air weekly in America.

Disney Plus will launch the series for those in the UK on 29 June.

Where can I watch Atlanta season 3?

Season 3 of Atlanta will be available to watch on Disney+.

Until then, seasons one and two are available now on the streaming platform.

Season one and two of the comedy drama were previously shown on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, but it’s yet to be confirmed whether the BBC will have rights to the third season.

US actor-musician Donald Glover attends the Season 3 premiere of “Atlanta” at The Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Who is in the cast of Atlanta?

The plot is centred around Earnest Marks (Donald Glover) and his cousin Alfred Miles (Brian Tyree Henry) as they start up in the music industry.

Glover is better known for his stage name, Childish Gambino. He is a writer, actor, musician, comedian, producer and director - and he co-wrote Atlanta with his brother Stephen.

He is also the voice of Simba in the 2019 version of the Lion King, and Troy Barnes in the sitcom Community.

(L-R) US-German actress Zazie Beetz, screenwriter Stefani Robinson, actor-musician Donald Glover, filmmaker Hiro Murai and screenwriter Stephen Glover attend the Season 3 premiere of “Atlanta” during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Henry was the General in Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, and has most recently done voiceovers for the animation HouseBroken.

Earnest has an on and off love interest through all three seasons, called Vanessa (Zazie Beetz), and Alfred’s best friend, Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) is with them along the journey too.

Beetz played single mother Sophie Drummond alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Joker, and the voice of Amber Bennett in the TV series Invincible.

Stanfield is an actor and rapper. He is the voice of Guy in BoJack Horseman, and has starred in both the 2008 and the 2013 version of indie drama film Short Term 12.

What is Atlanta about?

A University of Princeton dropout, Earn, returns to his hometown in Atlanta and begins working as a manager for his cousin, Alfred, who is an upcoming rapper known as Paper Boi.

As the pair try to make a name for themselves in the music industry, Earn struggles with providing for his lover Vanessa and their child together.

Season three of the American comedy drama series is set in Europe as Alfred heads off on tour with Earn.