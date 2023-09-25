Halloween is the perfect excuse for celebrities to host the scariest party - but who is the best host?

Halloween is just around the corner and many of you will be starting to think about planning a Halloween party and what costume to wear. But when it comes to a celebrity Halloween party the planning started way back in the Summer.

For some celebrities the Halloween holiday is their most favourite one of all and for a few it’s even bigger than Christmas. And the only way to celebrate Halloween in true style is by going all out with an epic party and Halloween costume that will shock everyone.

Heidi Klum Halloween Party Queen

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Tom Kaulitz (R) and Heidi Klum attend Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

German Supermodel Heidi Klum has been nicknamed the ‘Queen of Halloween’ every year the model throws the most elaborate Halloween party and makes sure her costume is even better than the one before.

The model has been everything from the cartoon animation Jessica Rabbit, Princess Fiona from Shrek and in 2022 decided to go as a worm - that was the most disgusting of her outfits - with her husband Tom Kaulitz as a fisherman with the worm as his bate.

Heidi Klum has held an annual Halloween party since 2000. It is a celeb filled affair with everyone from Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Scherzinger, and Emily Ratajkowski.

The Kardashian/Jenner Scare Sisters

The Kardashian/Jenner clan are well known for their Christmas Eve party. However, never ones to miss out on an excuse for a gathering, they are also huge fans of Halloween. Kim Kardashian has been everything from DC’s Poison Ivy, Jasmine from Aladdin to X-Men’s Mystique and even Anna Wintour.

Whilst sister Khloe Kardashian opted to twin with her mini-me. In 2019 Khloe Kardashian dressed up as Cruella Devil with daughter True wearing the cutest Dalmatian costume.

Who can forget Kylie Jenner’s Halloween costume when she dressed as Christina Aguilera from her hit single 'Dirty'. And the time she got her entire squad to dress up as Power Rangers.

Kendall Jenner also took inspo from her fashion modelling industry as she donned a Karl Lagerfeld costume in 2015. We just can’t decide if Kendall’s Pamela Anderson, ‘Barbed Wire’ costume or her Jessie from Toy Story outfit was the best.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker proved that they are still Halloween fans when they matched in a Chucky and Bride of Chucky outfit.