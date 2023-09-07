Gigi Hadid, Lourdes Leon and Naomi Campbell were just some of the huge stars at the Victoria's Secret The Tour '23 event

The fashion elite were out in full force at the launch of Victoria's Secret The Tour '23 event on Wednesday evening (September 6). After a four year hiatus the runway show is coming back and has been turned into a part fashion event, part documentary ‘reimagined’ feature film that will be released on Amazon Prime.

Gigi Hadid stole the show when she arrived wearing a bright-yellow ruched dress that hugged her frame. Emily Ratajkowski stunned in a leather co-ord set whilst Naomi Campbell rocked a gold chainmail style mini dress.

US model Emily Ratajkowski attends the Victoria's Secret New York Fashion Week kickoff event celebrating Victoria's Secret The Tour '23, at the Manhattan Center in New York City on September 6, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Madonna’s eldest daughter Lourdes Leon left little to the imagination as she was seen wearing a spiderweb style dress and a pair of black things. Priyanka Chopra-Jonas also opted for the ‘nude dress’ inspired trend as she showed off her underwear with sheer cover-up dress.

The star studded event was packed out with a whole host of celebrities including Michelle Rodriguez, Doja Cat, and former VS Angels South African model Candice Swanepoel and Brazilian model Adriana Lima.

US model Lourdes Leon attends the Victoria's Secret New York Fashion Week kickoff event celebrating Victoria's Secret The Tour '23, at the Manhattan Center in New York City on September 6, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

British models Iris Law (daughter of Jude Law) and Kate Moss’ daughter Lila Moss arrived wearing the famous Victoria Secret angel wings as they become the new generation of Angels.

English model Lila Moss attends the Victoria's Secret New York Fashion Week kickoff event celebrating Victoria's Secret The Tour '23, at the Manhattan Center in New York City

Who are the most famous Victoria Secret Models?

The first runway show was in 1995 and featured huge supermodels in their shows including Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Gisele Bündchen, Doutzen Kroes, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and Liu Wen.

Who will star in the Victoria's Secret The Tour '23?

The trailer features Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Winnie Harlow, Julia Fox and more, but there was no sign of Heidi Klum and after she declined to be featured in the Hulu doc-series 'Victoria Secret: Angels and Demons', she may not be in the film.

Why did the Victoria Secret show end?

The Victoria Secret Model show ended in 2018 after a huge amount of criticism of the brand and declining ratings. The show became well known for supermodels walking the runway in lingerie and Angel wings - everyone wanted to be a VS Angel during its peak success in the nineties. Despite this the company faced backlash after the 'This is the perfect body' campaign forcing the brand to reconsider it's marketing strategy.

Why is Victoria Secret's runway coming back?

After a huge shake-up with the brand, they expanded their size range, designed bras for breastfeeding and mastectomies and a group of 'accomplished women to drive positive change’ which include Priyanka Chopra-Jonas. The Victoria’s Secret show is making its huge comeback.

When is the release date for Victoria's Secret The Tour '23?