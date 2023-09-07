Clare Waight Keller has teamed up with Uniqlo for new collaboration

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

British designer Clare Waight Keller has teamed up with high-street brand Uniqlo for a new Autumn/Winter collection.

Clare Waight Keller is best known for designing Meghan Markle's Givenchy Couture wedding dress in 2018. The dress cost is believed to have cost an estimated £110,000 but the designer has created a much more affordable range for Uniqlo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to Uniqlo Clare Waight Keller explained: “The collection is about bringing casual chic to an everyday, essential wardrobe.” It includes a range of items in various colours and features everything from jumpers, trousers, pleated skirts and hats and shoes.

The designer collection is named ‘Uniqlo: C’ which according to Clare Waight Keller the C stands for “multiple layers of things. Sometimes it’s connected to a collection I’m working on. Sometimes it’s just a spirit. It stands for casual and chic, city, clarity, connection, capsule, connectivity, creativity. And also, it stands for me.”

Luxury fashion and high- street brand collaborations have become a lot more popular recently. We have seen a lot of fashion designers and celebrities creating more affordable clothing collections and becoming brand ambassadors for high-street shops. Customers want o be able to align themselves with luxe brands and celebrity style and this is a much more affordable way to do so.

Greek fashion designer Mary Katrantzou (nicknamed the Queen of Prints) designed a 20 piece collection with Lipsy and Mugler teamed up with H&M and sold out in minutes. Sienna Miller has become the new face for M&S new Autumn campaign collection which has received huge praise and Naomi Campbell designed an entire collection with online retailer Pretty Little Thing.

Uniqlo: C top picks

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Trench Coat (£109.90) from the collection is one of my personal faves, a trench coat is a classic coat that is a must-have in any wardrobe and will always look effortlessly chic.

As a huge fan of keeping warm and cosy through the colder months I do love the Lambs Wool Half Zip Jumper (£39.90) and the Warm Padded Blouson (£79.90) both in beige.