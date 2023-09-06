Watch more videos on Shots!

There has been talk about Marks & Spencer getting its mojo back for quite some time. One woman who needs to take a lot of the credit for this is Maddy Evans who joined the company in December 2019 as head of buying. The Times reported in July of this year how Maddy revealed M&S “was not considered stylish, not considered modern and certainly not relevant to most women.” Maddy Evans formerly worked for Topshop.

This is a very interesting comment by Maddy and one that I have discussed recently with my colleague Natalie Dixon. Natalie said she still perceives Marks & Spencer to be somewhere her mother or grandmother would shop, rather than herself. I have to admit that I am not a fashion customer of M&S, but after looking at the clothes Sienna Miller is modelling for their new autumn womenswear campaign, I can categorically say that looks like it might be about to change.

Why?

One reason and one reason only, Sienna. Which demonstrates the importance of choosing the right celebrity to be the figurehead of your brand. Along with supermodel Kate Moss, Sienna was dubbed by Vogue as “the It-girl of the Noughties.” I remember her effortless cool boho style when she dated Jude Law, a look that I, along with many other women, were keen to emulate at the same time. Sienna is reportedly currently pregnant with her second child.

Fast forward from the Noughties to 2023, and I would surmise not much has changed in the respect of women still wanting to emulate Sienna. If you want further proof that the actor’s boho style is back in fashion, it looks like we are about to see the return of the coin belt that she famously wore at Glastonbury. Grazia wrote that “this low-slung accessory otherwise known as the concho belt was catapulted to fame in June 2004. Why? Because Sienna Miller wore one around her hips to Glastonbury. That's why.”

So back to M&S and my verdict on Sienna Miller’s autumn womenswear campaign?

Aside from Sienna Miller modelling the collection which is a big plus from me, I have to admit that I am pretty tempted by at least two of the items. I love the cable knit jumper, which is priced at £35 and the checked coat, which is priced at £99. The belt might have to be added too, priced at £25.

I also LOVE the tweed jacket, which costs £75 and the aviator style jacket, which is £79.

The tweed jacket, priced at £75 is a yes from me! Photograph courtesy of Marks & Spencer