Halloween Tree decorations may be a new trend, but I am not a fan!

I am one of those people that can’t wait for Summer to end so I can get on the Starbucks Pumpkin latte bandwagon and start making my house feel all warm and cosy for the Autumn/Winter months.

The first of October is all about lighting candles, switching on the Hocus Pocus movie and decorating the house with a Halloween theme. Over the weekend I put up bat decorations and cute white pumpkin ornaments around my fireplace to make it feel Halloween-eey but in a classy way. All thanks to some inspo pics from Pinterest - it may not look quite as good but I tried.

I love that Halloween has now become almost as big of a celebration as how the Americans celebrate the spooky holiday. We have started to embrace it so much more with going all out on decorations and even pumpkin patches are everywhere compared to a few years ago - and totally Instagrammable of course.

However, even I draw the line at decorating Christmas trees in a Halloween style.

Apparently the new trend is to whip out your Christmas tree and decorate it with a variety of Halloween ornaments from skulls and bats to pumpkins, witches and ghosts. Perhaps people are just looking for an excuse to get the tree out sooner?

Whatever the reason, I think it’s absolutely ridiculous. Don't get me wrong, as soon as October is over, I will be planning on getting my Christmas tree out ready to decorate but at the end of November.

Even someone who loves Halloween and Christmas as much as I do would never want to try and mix the two holidays together. I mean what’s next Halloween presents that we exchange on all Hallows eve?