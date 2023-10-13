Taylor Swift wore a windbreaker jacket to the Kansas City Chiefs game where she watched rumoured new beau Travis Kelce play

Taylor Swift was seen at another Kansas City Chiefs game fuelling rumours that she is dating the tight-end player Travis Kelce. The Karma singer, 33, was seen back with her long locks and chatting to Travis’s parents whilst watching the game.

The brand WEAR is designed by American sports commentator Erin Andrews (notice how her initials EA feature in her brand's name and logo). Erin launched womenswear apparel in 2019 to give a variety of wearable options for women.

Speaking to Page Six when the brand launched Erin explained "Alright, let’s go through my closet, let’s see what I have, and let’s figure out a way that women can wear this to games — but more importantly, wear it not just on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays, but all the other days of the week.”

Who is WEAR fashion designer Erin Andrews?

Erin Andrews, 45, has worked for sports channels such as ESPN and Fox Sports; she became the lead side-line reporter for the NFL Broadcasting Team. The sports presenter is also known for coming third place on 'Dancing with the Stars' in 2010 which she later went on to co-host with Tom Bergeron in 2014 and 2019.