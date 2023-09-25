Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Has Taylor Swift found a new romance after her ‘dalliance’ with Matt Healy earlier this year? That’s the gossip doing the rounds this morning as the musician was spotted taking in an NFL game and then seen in the locker room walking and talking to a particular player - Travis Kelce.

Rumours of a romance between the two first started being reported in July, and Swift took in the game between the Kansas City Chiefs, Kelce’s team, and Chicago Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City sat next to Kelce’s mum and even wearing Kelce’s letterman jacket during the game.

Swift’s appearance at the game comes after Kelce had repeatedly invited the “Shake It Off” singer to watch a Kansas City Chief game, which cameras caught Swift enthralled in the game alongside the fans in attendance, but the real gossip came after the game when cameras spotted Swift and Kelce walking in the lockerroom talking to each other.

Travis and his brother Jason joked on their podcast, ‘New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce’ that he lost his shot at giving the singer a personalized friendship bracelet with his number on it when he went to see her on tour due to Swift’s very stringent security detail.

Taylor Swift reacts during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

"I was disheartened that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings." He further admitted feeling "a little [hurt]" that he wasn't able to hand her the special bracelet, adding: "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

Since then, rumours began to swirl that the two eventually did exchange numbers and were texting back and forth, although it seemed like it was "nothing serious."

Who is Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks on his phone after a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce, born on October 5, 1989, in Westlake, Ohio, is an American football tight end who currently plays for the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League (NFL). He was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft and has since become one of the most dominant and celebrated tight ends in the history of the game. Kelce is known for his exceptional skills as a receiver and has been a vital part of the Chiefs' success.

Kelce's journey to NFL stardom began in his college years when he played football for the University of Cincinnati. During his time there, he earned recognition and awards, including the College Football Performance Awards Tight End of the Year in 2013. Despite facing challenges along the way, including a suspension, Kelce emerged as a promising talent in college football.

Upon entering the NFL in 2013, Kelce quickly made an impact, signing a rookie contract with the Chiefs. He faced some early setbacks due to injuries, but he soon established himself as a force to be reckoned with on the field. Kelce's exceptional receiving skills, agility, and consistency have earned him numerous accolades, including multiple Pro Bowl selections and First-team All-Pro honours.

Kelce's records and accomplishments in the NFL are impressive. He holds the record for the most consecutive and overall seasons with 1,000 yards receiving by a tight end, with a total of seven such seasons. In 2020, he set the single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end, despite playing in only 15 games. Additionally, Kelce reached the milestone of 10,000 career receiving yards faster than any other tight end in NFL history.

