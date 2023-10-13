Taylor Swift appears to be getting close to Travis Kelce’s parents Ed and Donna Kelce

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taylor Swift attended another Kansas City Chiefs game to watch rumoured boyfriend Travis Kelce. The American football team beat the Denver Broncos 19-8 at the Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday evening (October 12).

The Anti-Hero singer, 33, looked like the ever-so supportive fan in Kansas City Chiefs windbreaker jacket as she watched the game and chatted away to Travis Kelce’s parents. Donna Kelce was spotted wearing Taylor Swift style friendship bracelets - which have been staple accessories worn by Swifties during the Eras tour. Taylor Swift appeared to be deep in conversation with Travis’s father Ed Kelce who was wearing the Travis Kelce ‘87’ jersey.

Who is Travis Kelce's dad Ed Kelce?

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ed Kelce is the proud father of not one but two NFL players. Whilst Travis plays for the Kansas City Chiefs eldest son Jason Kelce plays for the Philadelphia Eagles. Ed Kelce grew up in the Collinwood area of Cleveland, Ohio and described it as a “great neighbourhood” whilst speaking on his sons ‘New Heights’ podcast.

Ed Kelce also discussed his family background on the podcast, explaining: “Everybody in my family prior to me was in the service.” Ed tried to enlist for the army but was rejected due to a previous knee injury. He went onto enlist for the Coast Guard but his career was cut short during the bootcamp training after finding out he had Crohn’s disease. Ed Kelce went on to have a successful career in the steel industry.

Ed and Donna Kelce married in the late seventies and were together for 25 years before divorcing following their son's college graduations according to People. It’s not clear why the pair went their separate ways but during the ‘Kelce’ documentary (2023) they discussed how they stayed together for the benefit of their boys.

Speaking in the documentary Ed Kelce said: “If we had split as we probably both would have preferred, that would have been a nightmare with the logistics, getting kids where they had to be and providing all the support.”