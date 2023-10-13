Telling news your way
Natalie Dixon
By Natalie Dixon
3 minutes ago
Taylor Swift attended another Kansas City Chiefs game to watch rumoured boyfriend Travis Kelce. The American football team beat the Denver Broncos 19-8 at the Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday evening (October 12). 

The Anti-Hero singer, 33, looked like the ever-so supportive fan in Kansas City Chiefs windbreaker jacket as she watched the game and chatted away to Travis Kelce’s parents. Donna Kelce was spotted wearing Taylor Swift style friendship bracelets - which have been  staple accessories worn by Swifties during the Eras tour. Taylor Swift appeared to be deep in conversation with Travis’s father Ed Kelce who was wearing the Travis Kelce ‘87’ jersey.

Who is Travis Kelce's dad Ed Kelce? 

Ed Kelce is the proud father of not one but two NFL players. Whilst Travis plays for the Kansas City Chiefs eldest son Jason Kelce plays for the Philadelphia Eagles. Ed Kelce grew up in the Collinwood area of Cleveland, Ohio and described it as a “great neighbourhood” whilst speaking on his sons ‘New Heights’ podcast.

Ed Kelce also discussed his family background on the  podcast, explaining: “Everybody in my family prior to me was in the service.” Ed tried to enlist for the army but was rejected due to a previous knee injury. He went onto enlist for the Coast Guard but his career was cut short during the bootcamp training after finding out he had Crohn’s disease. Ed Kelce went on to have a successful career in the steel industry. 

Ed and Donna Kelce married in the late seventies and were together for 25 years before divorcing following their son's college graduations according to People. It’s not clear why the pair went their separate ways but during the ‘Kelce’ documentary (2023) they discussed how they stayed together for the benefit of their boys. 

Speaking in the documentary Ed Kelce said: “If we had split as we probably both would have preferred, that would have been a nightmare with the logistics, getting kids where they had to be and providing all the support.”

Donna Kelce added “Just trying to keep it all together when you’re being a parent, it’s tough.”

