Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were first rumoured to be dating earlier this month.

Jason Kelce has said that he believes the dating rumours surrounding his brother Travis and music superstar Taylor Swift are “100 percent true.”

Swift, 33, and the Kansas City Chiefs player, also 33, were rumoured to be dating earlier this month after a source reported that the pair had been “quietly hanging out” in New York.

Neither one confirmed the reports, but brother Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, claimed during an interview on the WIP Morning Show that while he “doesn’t know a lot” about his sibling’s love life, he believes the relationship between the pair is real.

He said on Wednesday (20 September): “It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about Travis’ love life. I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world.

“But having said that, I think he’s doing great and I think it’s all 100 percent true.” Here’s everything we know so far.

Who is Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce, 33, is an American footballer who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. He was first drafted by the team in 2013, and has since won the Super Bowl with them twice - recording a touchdown in both games.

He was born in Ohio in the US, the son of Ed and Donna Kelce and younger brother to fellow NFL player Jason Kelce. Jason plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

What has Travis said about Taylor Swift?

Travis has not commented on any dating rumours, but back in July, he did reveal on an episode of his and his brother’s podcast “New Heights” that he had planned to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it when he went to watch her record-breaking ‘The Eras Tour’ in Kansas City.

Swift’s fans, known as ‘Swifties’, have been trading friendship bracelets at her concerts in a reference to one of the lyrics off her most recent album Midnights - which she recently won heaps of awards for at the VMAs.

In the song ‘You’re On Your Own Kid’, Swift sings: “Everything you lose is a step you take / So make the friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it.”

Travis Kelce’s brother Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles. Credit: Getty Images

Travis explained that he had hoped to meet the singer-songwriter after she performed to give her his own friendship bracelet, but was left “disappointed” when things didn’t quite go to plan.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows. She has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he explained. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

What has Taylor Swift said?

The music superstar has not commented on any reports linking her to Travis - nor did she comment on previous rumours linking her to 1975 frontman Matty Healy.