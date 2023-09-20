Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Love’s a game, and so is being a Swiftie - because Taylor Swift has sent her fans crazy by cryptically teasing the vault tracks from her upcoming album re-release, 1989.

The pop megastar has challenged her fans, known as Swifties, to solve 1989-themed world puzzles on Google Search. Each challenge completed brings the world one step closer to ‘unlocking’ the album’s vault, and Swifties across the globe (including this one) have taken the task seriously - with 27 million puzzles solved so far (as of 11am, 20 September).

Confused? All you had to do was say. We’ll explain exactly what’s going on, what ‘vault’ tracks are, and how to get involved in the crazy Google Search game. We hope you’ve got a blank space in your diary.

What exactly is going on?

Good question. It all starts with when Swift was performing in Los Angeles - her final stop on the US leg of her record-breaking The Eras Tour.

Here, she announced that the next album she would be re-releasing is 1989, which first came out in 2014. (Swift is re-recording each of her albums prior to Lover (2019), so that she can own all of her music).

She revealed that the album would be out on 27 October, complete with five ‘vault’ tracks - songs which didn’t make it onto the original album but will be released alongside the re-record. In Red (Taylor’s Version) for example, Swift finally released the highly-anticipated ten-minute version of fan favourite song ‘All Too Well’.

Meanwhile, fans of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) were treated to a new heartbreak anthem in ‘Mr Perfectly Fine’ (written about Joe Jonas), and Speak Now die-hards got what most believe to be a new insight into how Swift felt post VMAs scandal with Kanye West via the song ‘Castles Crumbling’.

Now, Swift has encouraged fans to start guessing what the vault songs for 1989 will be, announcing the search by posting a video on Instagram of a vault opening and letters spilling out. She accompanied this with the caption: “You can tell me when the *search* is over... if the high was worth the pain.”

Here, the letters ‘T’, ‘S’, ‘U’ and ‘L’ spilled out, which fans believe is an anagram from the first ‘vault’ track. Some have guessed the song title is ‘Lust’, while others have gone for ‘Sl*t’, in a reference to the shaming Swift received during the original 1989 era for the simple fact that she, a woman in her 20s, was enjoying dating. (I still have bad blood with all the critics).

But the game didn’t stop there. Swift has also partnered with Google to create another way for fans to guess the 1989 vault tracks. All you have to do is search her name.

How do you play the Taylor Swift Google Search game?

First, you need to type ‘Taylor Swift’ into the Google Search bar. Then, a little blue ‘vault’ will pop up on the bottom right of the screen. Click that, and a world puzzle will pop up. Here’s an example:

A clue from the Taylor Swift Google Search game to unlock the 1989 vault.

So, the first puzzle I (a die-hard Swiftie) solved was the one pictured above. After typing Swift’s name into Google, the following scrambled letters popped up - accompanied by the clue ‘smashing’. What do I associate ‘smashing’ with, when I think of Swift’s 1989?

The answer came to me quite quickly, I must admit. It’s a reference to the scene in the iconic music video for Blank Space, where Swift, playing a ‘nightmare dressed as a daydream’, smashes her ex-lover’s car with a golf club. So, I typed ‘golf club’ into the search bar, and the next puzzle - alongside the next clue - popped up.

First puzzle solved - one step closer to unlocking the 1989 vault.

If you’re having some difficulties, don’t worry. There was a glitch for a minute there, as, trust Swifties to break the Internet. The game is up and running again for most people now though, so keep trying - by typing ‘Taylor Swift’ into Google, and you’ll get there.