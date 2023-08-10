Taylor Swift is releasing four limited special deluxe edition 1989 CD's for fans in the U.S.

Taylor Swift surprised fans at her latest Eras Tour show in LA by confirming the release date for her highly ancitipated re-recording of 1989.

The 2014 album - which tracks such as Shake It Off and Blank Spaces - is the latest to receieve the Taylor's Version treatment - following Speak Now (Taylor's Version) which dropped earlier in 2023. Fans had speculated that the release date would be revealed on Wednesday, 9 August.

During her performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Taylor Swift confirmed that 1989 (Taylor's Version) would be released on 27 October 2023 - exactly nine years after the original came out.

But have pre-orders opened? Here's all you need to know:

Can you pre-order 1989 (Taylor's Version)?

1989 (Taylor's Version) album cover. Picture: Beth Garrabrant

Fans in the U.S. are already able to pre-order versions of the album from Taylor Swift's official store - as well as four special edition deluxe CDs.

However for Swifties in the UK, the pre-order has not yet opened. The store instead still promotes packages of Taylor Swift's version of Speak Now - at the time of writing this article (8am on 10 August).

What packages are available - and prices?

Taylor Swift is currently selling the following regular varities of 1989 (Taylor's Version) on her U.S. webstore:

1989 (Taylor's Version) Vinyl - $31.89

1989 (Taylor's Version) CD - $12.89

1989 (Taylor's Version) casette - $19.89

1989 (Taylor's Version) digial album - $11.99

What special editions are available?

Taylor Swift is also selling four coloured special edition deluxe CD versions of 1989 (Taylor's Version) exclusively in the U.S.. It includes:

1989 (Taylor's Version) Crystal Skies Blue Edition

1989 (Taylor's Version) Rose Garden Edition

1989 (Taylor's Version) Aquamarine Green Edition

1989 (Taylor's Version) Boulevard Yellow Edition

The deluxe editions comes with 21 songs, including 5 previous unheard songs from The Vault. Each deluxe edition CD comes with 5 unique double-sided collectible photo cards with 15 never-seen-before photos and lyrics from The Vault.

Fans in the U.S are limited to 4 per customer and it is only available for customers shipping to an U.S. address.