Taylor Swift surprised fans at her latest Eras Tour show in LA by confirming the release date for her highly ancitipated re-recording of 1989.
The 2014 album - which tracks such as Shake It Off and Blank Spaces - is the latest to receieve the Taylor's Version treatment - following Speak Now (Taylor's Version) which dropped earlier in 2023. Fans had speculated that the release date would be revealed on Wednesday, 9 August.
During her performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Taylor Swift confirmed that 1989 (Taylor's Version) would be released on 27 October 2023 - exactly nine years after the original came out.
But have pre-orders opened? Here's all you need to know:
Can you pre-order 1989 (Taylor's Version)?
Fans in the U.S. are already able to pre-order versions of the album from Taylor Swift's official store - as well as four special edition deluxe CDs.
However for Swifties in the UK, the pre-order has not yet opened. The store instead still promotes packages of Taylor Swift's version of Speak Now - at the time of writing this article (8am on 10 August).
What packages are available - and prices?
Taylor Swift is currently selling the following regular varities of 1989 (Taylor's Version) on her U.S. webstore:
- 1989 (Taylor's Version) Vinyl - $31.89
- 1989 (Taylor's Version) CD - $12.89
- 1989 (Taylor's Version) casette - $19.89
- 1989 (Taylor's Version) digial album - $11.99
What special editions are available?
Taylor Swift is also selling four coloured special edition deluxe CD versions of 1989 (Taylor's Version) exclusively in the U.S.. It includes:
- 1989 (Taylor's Version) Crystal Skies Blue Edition
- 1989 (Taylor's Version) Rose Garden Edition
- 1989 (Taylor's Version) Aquamarine Green Edition
- 1989 (Taylor's Version) Boulevard Yellow Edition
The deluxe editions comes with 21 songs, including 5 previous unheard songs from The Vault. Each deluxe edition CD comes with 5 unique double-sided collectible photo cards with 15 never-seen-before photos and lyrics from The Vault.
Fans in the U.S are limited to 4 per customer and it is only available for customers shipping to an U.S. address.
The special deluxe edition CD's available until 7pm ET on Sunday, 13 August - while stocks last.