Thousands of Swifties have found out they’ve been waitlisted for Taylor Swift’s North America Eras Tour shows - here’s what to do if you’ve been waitlisted

The Great War continues for millions of Taylor Swift fans across North America who have been waitlisted for upcoming shows. Ticketmaster company sent out thousands of codes, as well as waitlisting emails on August 8.

Thousands of fans celebrated last month as they secured tickets for the 2024 UK shows. However, those who took part in the initial presale had signed up back in October when they pre-ordered Swift’s tenth album ‘Midnights’, before the tour had even been announced.

Ticketmaster announced it would host its own presale event when Taylor announced the UK leg of her Eras Tour. Fans simply had to sign up with their email and make sure it was connected to a verified Ticketmaster or AXS account. However, there is not a similar presale for the North America shows.

The North America dates include shows in Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis, as well as six dates in Toronto, Canada. These shows will take place in 2024.

But what should you do if you’ve been waitlisted for Taylor Swift’s North America shows? Here’s everything you need to know.

What to do if you get waitlisted for Taylor Swift tickets?

If you have received the disappointing email that you have been waitlisted for tickets, don’t lose all hope yet. There will absolutely be people reselling tickets, and while most will have inflated prices, there are some decent sellers out there given the fact that many fans probably bought too many tickets in the first round of sales.

The waitlisted email from Ticketmaster reads: “You’re on the waitlist...but hang tight. Right now, you are on the waitlist for your selected show. There won’t be enough tickets for everyone who registered so a limited number of registered Verified Fans received a unique access code and others were placed on the waitlist.”

This means that if there are any tickets left following the general sale, waitlisted fans will be able to try for tickets at a later date. If you’ve been waitlisted, you will be notified with an access code if there are any tickets available.

Taylor Swift The Era’s Tour North America dates - full list

October 18-20: Miami, Hard Rock Stadium

October 25-27: New Orleans, Caesars Superdome

November 1-3: Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium

November 14-16, 21-23: Toronto, Rogers Centre