Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly heading for divorce - who have the Jonas Brothers previously dated?
The three musical brothers have a long dating history following nearly two decades in the entertainment industry
Jonas Brothers fans will have been met with the sad news regarding one of the band's members - Joe Jonas. It is being widely reported that Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner are divorcing after four years of marriage.
While neither have commented on the rumours, the couple who share two children together are said to be moving towards a split after Joe Jonas retained a divorce lawyer - according to people.com.
But as is always the case in Hollywood, things don't seem that simple. Hours after the reports, Sophie was seen at a Jonas Brothers concert where she and Joe are thought to have been wearing their wedding bands. A symbol of their unity? Or a show of support to the other parents of their children?
The Jonas Brothers are no strangers to rings. All are currently still married and they even wore purity rings in their earlier years - rings to show their celibacy before marriage - meaning details of relationships in their early years of fame are minimal.
Regardless, with the Jonas Brothers' romantic life back in the public eye, we take a look at their dating history.
Joe Jonas
Before marrying Sophie Turner in 2019, Joe Jonas' first public relationship was with Taylor Swift back in 2008.
Swift brutally alleges that Joe broke up with her over a 27-second voicemail - the source of some of her songwriting material - before he 'swiftly' moved onto dating fellow Disney Channel star Demi Lovato a couple of years later.
Joe - who arguably has the longest dating history of all Jonas' - also dated actress Ashley Greene, a graphic designer from Switzerland named Blanda Eggenschwiler, and model Gigi Hadid.
Nick Jonas
Since 2018, Nick Jonas has been married to Indian actress Priyanka Chopra with who he shares daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
But before this, Joe was famously rumoured to be involved in a love triangle with Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez - a love triangle with its roots on Disney Channel programs.
He is also said to have dated Olivia Culpo for two years, along with a stint with Kendall Jenner, Lily Collins, and Georgia Fowler.
Kevin Jonas
Out of the three brothers, Kevin Jonas' love life is arguably the least glamorous but has been the steadiest.
Since 2009, he has been married to Danielle Jonas.
The couple are said to have met when the Jonas' were vacationing in the Bahamas in May, 2007.
There are rumours that Kevin Jonas dated actress Zoe Myers for a while before tying the knot to Danielle with who he shares two daughters - Alena and Valentina Angelina.