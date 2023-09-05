The three musical brothers have a long dating history following nearly two decades in the entertainment industry

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jonas Brothers fans will have been met with the sad news regarding one of the band's members - Joe Jonas. It is being widely reported that Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner are divorcing after four years of marriage.

While neither have commented on the rumours, the couple who share two children together are said to be moving towards a split after Joe Jonas retained a divorce lawyer - according to people.com.

The Jonas Brothers are no strangers to rings. All are currently still married and they even wore purity rings in their earlier years - rings to show their celibacy before marriage - meaning details of relationships in their early years of fame are minimal.

Regardless, with the Jonas Brothers' romantic life back in the public eye, we take a look at their dating history.

Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and (front) Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas attend The Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring The Jonas Brothers on January 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Joe Jonas

Before marrying Sophie Turner in 2019, Joe Jonas' first public relationship was with Taylor Swift back in 2008.

Swift brutally alleges that Joe broke up with her over a 27-second voicemail - the source of some of her songwriting material - before he 'swiftly' moved onto dating fellow Disney Channel star Demi Lovato a couple of years later.

Joe - who arguably has the longest dating history of all Jonas' - also dated actress Ashley Greene, a graphic designer from Switzerland named Blanda Eggenschwiler, and model Gigi Hadid.

Nick Jonas

Since 2018, Nick Jonas has been married to Indian actress Priyanka Chopra with who he shares daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

But before this, Joe was famously rumoured to be involved in a love triangle with Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez - a love triangle with its roots on Disney Channel programs.

He is also said to have dated Olivia Culpo for two years, along with a stint with Kendall Jenner, Lily Collins, and Georgia Fowler.

Kevin Jonas

Out of the three brothers, Kevin Jonas' love life is arguably the least glamorous but has been the steadiest.

Since 2009, he has been married to Danielle Jonas.

The couple are said to have met when the Jonas' were vacationing in the Bahamas in May, 2007.