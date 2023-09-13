MTV VMAs 2023; Taylor Swift makes history and K-Pop takes over the awards ceremony: full list of winners
Taylor Swift is officially the second most successful artist in MTV Video Music Awards history, after scooping nine wins at last night’s MTV VMAs 2023. Swift earned ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Artist of the Year’ and ‘Song of the Year’ among the bigger awards she received at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
That brings Swift’s career total to 23 wins, and only seven more wins until she reaches the heights of Beyonce, who holds the record for most wins at the MTV VMAs with 30 awards - two of those with Destiny’s Child and two of those as The Carters. Taylor also holds the honour of attaining the second most wins in one ceremony with her nine victories - only Peter Gabriel in 1987 earned more with 10 wins.
Swift’s only defeat at the ceremony came at the hands of Olivia Rodrigo, whose video for “Vampire” earned the ‘Best Editing’ award.
Elsewhere, Swift collaborator Ice Spice earned the award for ‘Best New Artist,’ while Eurovision Song Contest winner Måneskin overcame rock legends Metallica and Foo Fighters to earn the ‘Best Rock’ gong. Anitta, who performed alongside TOGETHER X TOMORROW as the K-Pop band made their debut at the VMAs, picked up the ‘Best Latin’ award, which some could consider an upset given Bad Bunny was also up for the award.
It was also a great night for K-Pop’s continued success with Western audiences, with Stray Kids, TXT, BLACKPINK and Jung Kook picking up awards throughout the evening.
Full list of winners at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023
Video of the Year
- Doja Cat - Attention
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
- SZA - Kill Bill
- WINNER: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Artist of the Year
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Karol G
- Nicki Minaj
- Shakira
- WINNER: Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
- SZA - Kill Bill
- WINNER: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best New Artist
- GloRilla
- WINNER: Ice Spice
- Kaliii
- Peso Pluma
- PinkPantheress
- Reneé Rapp
Best Direction
- Doja Cat - Attention (dir. Tanu Muño)
- Drake - Falling Back (dir. Director X)
- Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out (dir. Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar)
- Megan Thee Stallion - Her (dir. Colin Tilley)
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy (dir. Floria Sigismondi)
- SZA - Kill Bill (dir. Christian Breslauer)
- WINNER: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero (dir. Taylor Swift)
Best Collaboration
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
- Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
- Diddy Featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti & Yung Miami - Gotta Move On
- WINNER: Karol G & Shakira - TQG
- Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy - Creepin’ (Remix)
- Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
Best Hip-Hop
- Diddy Featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti & Yung Miami - Gotta Move On
- DJ Khaled Featuring Drake & Lil Baby - Staying Alive
- Glorilla & Cardi B - Tomorrow 2
- Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock
- Lil Wayne Featuring Swizz Beatz & DMX - Kant Nobody
- Metro Boomin Featuring Future - Superhero (Heroes and Villains)
- WINNER: Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
Best Afrobeats
- Ayra Starr - Rush
- Burna Boy - It’s Plenty
- Davido ft. Musa Keys - Unavailable
- Fireboy DML & Asake - Bandana
- Libianca - People
- WINNER: Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
- Wizkid Featuring Ayra Starr - 2 Sugar
Best Latin
- WINNER: Anitta - Funk Rave
- Bad Bunny - Where She Goes
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma - Ella Baila Sola
- Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny - Un X100to
- Karol G & Shakira - TQG
- Rosalía - Despechá
- Shakira - Acróstico
Best R&B
- Alicia Keys Featuring Lucky Daye - Stay
- Chlöe Featuring Chris Brown - How Does It Feel
- Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage & Diddy - Creepin’ (Remix)
- WINNER: SZA - Shirt
- Toosii - Favorite Song
- Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - Love in the Way
Best K-Pop
- Aespa - Girls
- Blackpink - Pink Venom
- Fiffty Fifty - Cupid
- Seventeen - Super
- WINNER: Stray Kids - S-Class
- Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride
Best Pop
- Demi Lovato - Swine
- Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
- Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- P!nk - Trustfall
- WINNER: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best Alternative
- Blink-182 - Edging
- Boygenius - The Film
- Fall Out Boy - Hold Me Like a Grudge
- WINNER: Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
- Paramore - This Is Why
- Thirty Seconds to Mars - Stuck
Best Rock
- Foo Fighters - The Teacher
- Linkin Park - Lost (Original Version)
- Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue
- WINNER: Måneskin - The Loneliest
- Metallica - Lux Æterna
- Muse - You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween
Best Cinematography
- Adele - I Drink Wine
- Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
- Janelle Monáe - Lipstick Lover
- Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- WINNER: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best Visual Effects
- Fall Out Boy - Love From the Other Side
- Harry Styles - Music for a Sushi Restaurant
- Melanie Martinez - Void
- Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
- WINNER: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best Choreography
- WINNER: Blackpink - Pink Venom
- Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
- Jonas Brothers - Waffle House
- Megan Thee Stallion - Her
- Panic! at the Disco - Middle of a Breakup
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Best Art Direction
- Boygenius - The Film
- Blackpink - Pink Venom
- WINNER: Doja Cat - Attention
- Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
- Megan Thee Stallion - Her
- SZA - Shirt
Best Editing
- Blackpink - Pink Venom
- Kendrick Lamar - Rich Spirit
- Miley Cyrus - River
- WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Video for Good
- Alicia Keys - If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)
- Bad Bunny - El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente
- Demi Lovato - Swine
- WINNER: Dove Cameron - Breakfast
- Imagine Dragons - “Crushed
- Maluma - La Reina
Push Performance of the Year
- August 2022: Saucy Santana - Booty
- September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You
- October 2022: Jvke - Golden Hour
- November 2022: Flo Milli - Conceited
- December 2022: Reneé Rapp - Colorado
- January 2023: Sam Ryder - All the Way Over
- February 2023: Armani White - Goated
- March 2023: Fletcher - Becky’s So Hot
- WINNER: April 2023: Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride
- May 2023: Ice Spice – Princess Diana
- June 2023: Flo – Losing You
- July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - That Part
Show of the Summer
- Beyoncé
- Blackpink
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Karol G
- WINNER: Taylor Swift
Group of the Year
- WINNER: Blackpink
- Fifty Fifty
- Flo
- Jonas Brothers
- Måneskin
- NewJeans
- Seventeen
- Tomorrow x Together
Album of the Year
- Beyoncé - Renaissance
- Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss
- Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains
- Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
- SZA - SOS
- WINNER: Taylor Swift - Midnights
Song of the Summer
- Beyoncé - Cuff It
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
- Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red
- Doechii Featuring Kodak Black - What It Is
- Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
- Fifty Fifty - Cupid
- Gunna - Fukumean
- WINNER: Jung Kook Featuring Latto - Seven
- Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice - Barbie World
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma
- Tomorrow x Together & Jonas Brothers - Do It Like That
- Luke Combs - Fast Car
- Troye Sivan - Rush
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma - La Bebé (Remix)