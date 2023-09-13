Watch more videos on Shots!

Taylor Swift is officially the second most successful artist in MTV Video Music Awards history, after scooping nine wins at last night’s MTV VMAs 2023. Swift earned ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Artist of the Year’ and ‘Song of the Year’ among the bigger awards she received at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

That brings Swift’s career total to 23 wins, and only seven more wins until she reaches the heights of Beyonce, who holds the record for most wins at the MTV VMAs with 30 awards - two of those with Destiny’s Child and two of those as The Carters. Taylor also holds the honour of attaining the second most wins in one ceremony with her nine victories - only Peter Gabriel in 1987 earned more with 10 wins.

Swift’s only defeat at the ceremony came at the hands of Olivia Rodrigo, whose video for “Vampire” earned the ‘Best Editing’ award.

Elsewhere, Swift collaborator Ice Spice earned the award for ‘Best New Artist,’ while Eurovision Song Contest winner Måneskin overcame rock legends Metallica and Foo Fighters to earn the ‘Best Rock’ gong. Anitta, who performed alongside TOGETHER X TOMORROW as the K-Pop band made their debut at the VMAs, picked up the ‘Best Latin’ award, which some could consider an upset given Bad Bunny was also up for the award.

It was also a great night for K-Pop’s continued success with Western audiences, with Stray Kids, TXT, BLACKPINK and Jung Kook picking up awards throughout the evening.

Full list of winners at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023

Video of the Year

Doja Cat - Attention

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

SZA - Kill Bill

WINNER: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

SZA - Kill Bill

WINNER: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best New Artist

GloRilla

WINNER: Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Best Direction

Doja Cat - Attention (dir. Tanu Muño)

Drake - Falling Back (dir. Director X)

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out (dir. Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar)

Megan Thee Stallion - Her (dir. Colin Tilley)

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy (dir. Floria Sigismondi)

SZA - Kill Bill (dir. Christian Breslauer)

WINNER: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero (dir. Taylor Swift)

Best Collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)

Diddy Featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti & Yung Miami - Gotta Move On

WINNER: Karol G & Shakira - TQG

Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy - Creepin’ (Remix)

Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down

Best Hip-Hop

Diddy Featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti & Yung Miami - Gotta Move On

DJ Khaled Featuring Drake & Lil Baby - Staying Alive

Glorilla & Cardi B - Tomorrow 2

Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock

Lil Wayne Featuring Swizz Beatz & DMX - Kant Nobody

Metro Boomin Featuring Future - Superhero (Heroes and Villains)

WINNER: Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr - Rush

Burna Boy - It’s Plenty

Davido ft. Musa Keys - Unavailable

Fireboy DML & Asake - Bandana

Libianca - People

WINNER: Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down

Wizkid Featuring Ayra Starr - 2 Sugar

Best Latin

WINNER: Anitta - Funk Rave

Bad Bunny - Where She Goes

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma - Ella Baila Sola

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny - Un X100to

Karol G & Shakira - TQG

Rosalía - Despechá

Shakira - Acróstico

Best R&B

Alicia Keys Featuring Lucky Daye - Stay

Chlöe Featuring Chris Brown - How Does It Feel

Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage & Diddy - Creepin’ (Remix)

WINNER: SZA - Shirt

Toosii - Favorite Song

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - Love in the Way

Best K-Pop

(L-R) (L-R) Han, Felix, Bang Chan, Seungmin and I.N. of Stray Kids accept the Best K-Pop award for "S-Class" performs onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Aespa - Girls

Blackpink - Pink Venom

Fiffty Fifty - Cupid

Seventeen - Super

WINNER: Stray Kids - S-Class

Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride

Best Pop

Demi Lovato - Swine

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

P!nk - Trustfall

WINNER: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Alternative

Blink-182 - Edging

Boygenius - The Film

Fall Out Boy - Hold Me Like a Grudge

WINNER: Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

Paramore - This Is Why

Thirty Seconds to Mars - Stuck

Best Rock

Foo Fighters - The Teacher

Linkin Park - Lost (Original Version)

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue

WINNER: Måneskin - The Loneliest

Metallica - Lux Æterna

Muse - You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween

Best Cinematography

Adele - I Drink Wine

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed

Janelle Monáe - Lipstick Lover

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

WINNER: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Visual Effects

Fall Out Boy - Love From the Other Side

Harry Styles - Music for a Sushi Restaurant

Melanie Martinez - Void

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

WINNER: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Choreography

WINNER: Blackpink - Pink Venom

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Jonas Brothers - Waffle House

Megan Thee Stallion - Her

Panic! at the Disco - Middle of a Breakup

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Best Art Direction

Boygenius - The Film

Blackpink - Pink Venom

WINNER: Doja Cat - Attention

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

Megan Thee Stallion - Her

SZA - Shirt

Best Editing

Blackpink - Pink Venom

Kendrick Lamar - Rich Spirit

Miley Cyrus - River

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Video for Good

Alicia Keys - If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)

Bad Bunny - El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente

Demi Lovato - Swine

WINNER: Dove Cameron - Breakfast

Imagine Dragons - “Crushed

Maluma - La Reina

Push Performance of the Year

August 2022: Saucy Santana - Booty

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You

October 2022: Jvke - Golden Hour

November 2022: Flo Milli - Conceited

December 2022: Reneé Rapp - Colorado

January 2023: Sam Ryder - All the Way Over

February 2023: Armani White - Goated

March 2023: Fletcher - Becky’s So Hot

WINNER: April 2023: Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride

May 2023: Ice Spice – Princess Diana

June 2023: Flo – Losing You

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - That Part

Show of the Summer

Beyoncé

Blackpink

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Karol G

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Group of the Year

WINNER: Blackpink

Fifty Fifty

Flo

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

NewJeans

Seventeen

Tomorrow x Together

Album of the Year

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss

Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

SZA - SOS

WINNER: Taylor Swift - Midnights

Song of the Summer