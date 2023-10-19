Travis Kelce buys new mansion amid Taylor Swift romance (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce is dating one of the biggest superstars in the world, singer Taylor Swift. This has encouraged the NFL star to step up his privacy and security game. Travis Kelce, 34, has reportedly bought a new mansion in Kansas City that he has snapped up for a mere $6 million.

According to TMZ sources claim the new home is in “a gated community, and it's a straight-up mansion ... 6 bedrooms, 6 baths and over 16,000 square feet of living space.” It seems dating Taylor Swift, 33, has drawn quite a lot of attention to his current home with many people turning up and treating it as a tourist attraction - most likely hoping to catch a glimpse of the couple.

Travis Kelce has an estimated net worth of $30 million and it’s believed he has bought his new mansion with his own money and he will be living in it all by himself. Taylor Swift has an estimated net worth of $740 and owns homes in Nashville, Beverly Hills and New York. It’s very early days in their relationship but you never know one day they may move in together. She was previously rumoured to be looking for a home in Belsize Park, London with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Travis Kelce recently spoke about his - and Swift’s - surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live during the ‘New Heights’ podcast which he co-hosts with brother and Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce. Travis said: “We showed up at SNL having the idea of going and supporting Ice Spice, her and Taylor are good friends.” He later added “I tell you what man, it was electric to be back in that place, there is just something about being in that room, and it being their first episode this season. I had such a fricking blast, man.”

Elsewhere Taylor Swift took to social media to thank fans for their love and support, lying down, wearing sunglasses and her signature red lipstick in the Instagram pic she wrote the caption: “What a truly mind blowing thing you’ve turned The Eras Tour Concert Film into. I’ve been watching videos of you guys in the theatres dancing and prancing and recreating choreography, creating inside jokes, casting spells, getting engaged, and just generally creating the exact type of joyful chaos we’re known for."