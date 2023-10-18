Taylor Swift is set to release 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on October 27, here is all the merchandise you can buy right now

Taylor Swift ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ merchandise (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

It’s only a matter of days before Taylor Swift releases the new 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album. The album was originally released in 2014 featuring hit singles Style, Shake It Off, Blank Space and Wildest Dreams. Taylor’s Version will include 21 tracks including 16 re-recorded versions from the deluxe edition of 1989, and five previously unreleased "From the Vault" tracks.

To get into the full swing of Taylor Swift day, we have scoured the internet to find the best 1989 merch that you can get your hands on right now. The official Taylor Swift Store has a plethora of 1989 merch from t-shirts (from £39. 89), sweaters (£64.89) and joggers (from £64.89) to viewfinder (£19.89), sunglasses (£19.89) and keychains (£20.89).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are also budget friendly alternatives such as the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) pastel blue sweater is a must for any Swiftie and available to buy from Etsy for just £10.30 (RRP £12.87). It’s currently on sale with 20% the usual price but until Monday October 24 so buy it now.

Friendship bracelets (£4.99) and 1989 coloured pin badges (£0.89) are both available from Etsy. Swifties know ‘All Too Well’ that the friendship bracelets have been a staple item during the Eras Tour and a must have accessory plus the cute pin badges are an inexpensive way to be part of the 1989 celebration whilst showing your appreciation for the pop-star.