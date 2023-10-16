Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Concert movie premiered in cinemas across the globe on Friday (October 13). There appears to be some ‘Bad Blood’ between fans as they are divided over the what the appropriate cinema etiquette is when watching the movie. Some fans wanted to sit and watch the film but others danced and sang their hearts out.

When it comes to cinema etiquette I am fully in the camp of sit down and shut up. I don’t want to hear any talking or chewing because believe me I will be turning round and giving you a very stern stare. However, when it comes to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert movie I am 100% on board with standing up, singing and dancing as loudly as you can because I don’t know about you but I’m feeling ‘22’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cinemas including Odeon, Cineworld and Showcase Cinemas reportedly relaxed the rules for watching the movie. Cineworld stated “singing and dancing was allowed, Swifties could not stand or dance on their seats, throw glitter or confetti or record the screen.”

I mean what did moviegoers expect was going to happen? This isn’t your standard movie with a plotline that you have to follow; this was meant to be the concert experience. Sadly some fans haven’t been able to get hold of tickets for the world tour so this is the next best thing. This is the one time (unless your going to Swiftogeddon) Swifties can sing all the hits with fellow fans and enjoy the concert experience as if they were there.

The fact that some people were hoping to sit and watch the film in a dark and quiet room is ridiculous. They clearly aren’t true fans. As all Swifties know ‘All Too Well’ you only have to hear the intro or lyric from one of Taylor Swift’s hits, then the next thing you know you're happily singing the entire song.