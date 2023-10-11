If you're planning on dressing up as Taylor Swift for Halloween 2023 then we have the best costume ideas for you

Taylor Swift is currently in her ‘taking over the world’ era. The singer, 33, has had a very successful year so far with her Era’s Tour, the concert movie, the ‘1989 (Taylor's Version)’ album due out in October, a few more awards to add to her collection and not to mention a rumoured new romance with Travis Kelce.

With Halloween just around the corner Swifties will no doubt be planning on dressing up as the singer for the night. If you have decided not to go-with the Taylor and Travis couples Halloween costume idea and started panicking about what to wear then 'You Need to Calm Down' because we have made the planning a lot easier. Here is a list of the best Taylor Swift Halloween costume ideas based on her most iconic music videos.

'Love Story' costume

In the music video to ‘Love Story’ from the ‘Fearless’ album (2008) Taylor Swift wears a cream and gold Princess gown. To recreate this look you can find fancy dress outfits on Amazon (from £17) then curl your hair, pin it up and add a tiara, all you need now is to find your Prince.

'We are Never Ever Getting Back Together' costume

This costume idea from the ‘Red’ album (2012) couldn’t be simpler or comfier. At the start of the music video Tay-Tay dances around in her multi-coloured print PJ’s, black framed glasses and slippers.

Print PJ’s are available from high-street brand M&S (£30) Just don’t forget to tie your hair up in a sleek ponytail with red hair tie, add a red lip and matching nails and you are good to go.

'Shake It Off ' costume

There are many outfits to choose from the ‘Shake It Off’ music video from the ‘1989’ album (2014). You could be the tutu wearing ballerina or the denim hot-pants wearing hip hop dancer. Our favourite though has to be the Tay-Swift cheerleader outfit. You can purchase the same one Tay wears in her video from Etsy (from £29.99) with Pom-Poms from Amazon (£10.99)

'You Need to Calm Down' costume

One of Swift’s most iconic music videos is from the ‘Lover’ album (2019), if you don’t feel the cold then this outfit is for you. Tay wears a pink bikini with an oversized fluffy pink coat and blue sunglasses. Bikini items are available from ASOS and a similar hot pink faux-fur coat is from Amazon (£33.99). Don’t forget to add big hooped earrings and a martini glass to complete the look.