It was recently announced that the Taylor Swift Eras Tour Concert will be released globally this October. After purchasing the pre-sale tickets my mind naturally went to what on earth am I going to wear aside from my friendship bracelets.

Thankfully there are plenty of items on the high street that are available right now for you to curate the perfect Taylor Swift outfit depending on which era you are in. If in doubt, here are a few ideas to help.

Midnights Era

For the Midnights album the mood is retro with a hint of glamour. Think faux fur coats and shimmering dresses. Online retailer ASOS has a wide range of faux fur coats including a shaggy faux Mongolian fur jacket in cream by COLLUSION (£65.99). Draped over the sequin scoop mini dress in khaki by ASOS (£28) and you will be giving your best Swiftie vibe.

Evermore and Folklore Era

These two albums were similar in style but with a seasonal twist. If you are feeling spring/summer Folklore then floaty floral dresses and dreamy layers of fabric will be your go-to. River Island’s long sleeved beige maxi dress (£65) will have you spinning around and singing to August.

As it has started to feel a bit colder and you want the Evermore style. Fat Face's wool blend rust red coat (£170) is similar to the one Tay Swift wears on the album cover. Plait your hair and match with black jeans and winter boots to complete your look.

Lover Era

You can have so much fun with this outfit the Lover style aesthetic is all about ice-cream pastel colours. ASOS have a yellow blazer (£62.50) again similar to the suit Taylor Swift wears in the video for ‘Me’. If you're not feeling brave enough to wear a full yellow suit then the blazer over a sparkly dress will still make you feel like Swift.

Reputation Era

This has to be one of my favourite era looks. Big bold and a slick of red lipstick. As much as we would all love to wear the Roberto Cavalli asymmetrical black bodysuit with red snake design the high street shops are yet to have it in stock.

However, you can still recreate the Reputation vibe with the Selena Sequin One Shoulder Black Dress by Ro&Zo available from Next online (£169) and don’t forget the red lips.