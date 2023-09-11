Watch more videos on Shots!

Taylor Swift recently announced that the Eras tour movie will be released in cinemas across North America in October 2023. The singer, 33, shared in an Instagram post “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon“

The Eras concert has been turned into a full feature length film and will be in AMC cinemas. The movie has already broken AMC records when it earned over $26 million in pre-sale tickets within the first 24 hours.

According to Deadline the pre-sale tickets have grossed an estimated “$37 million from the three big theatre circuits — AMC, Regal and Cinemark — in its first 24 hours of presales.” That’s more than the first day of pre-sales for Star Wars: The Force Awakens which made $20 million.

Taylor Swift’s movie has even caused ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ to change its scheduled release date, producer Jason Blum wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) “Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23” he also added the hashtag #TaylorWins

The Eras tour concert film will be released on October 13 and AMC moviegoers can purchase exclusive Taylor Swift merchandise which includes - collectable popcorn tubs (large $14.99) and soda cups (large $11.99).

Fans are also being encouraged to trade friendship bracelets at the cinema. The friendship bracelets have become synonymous with Tay-Swift shows with fans and celebrities swapping them. ‘Swifite's’ Selena Gomez, Jennifer Garner, Sofia Richie Grainge, Gigi Hadid and Channing Tatum were all spotted with their iconic friendship bracelets at the concert.

Why do Taylor Swift fans swap friendship bracelets?

In Taylor Swift’s single ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’ from the Midnights (2022) album she sings the lyrics “Everything you lose is a step you take / So make friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it.” Friendship bracelets have since become the must-have accessory for all Swifites.