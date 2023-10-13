All the cinemas that are stocking the Taylor Swift special edition popcorn tubs and drink cups

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The wait is finally over as the Taylor Swift Tour Concert Movie is released in cinemas across the globe from today (October 13). The ‘Lavender Haze’ singer, 33, looked sensational at the Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday evening (October 11) as she wore an Oscar de la Renta dress and faux-bob hairstyle.

2,200 very lucky Swifties were handpicked to watch the world premiere along with Taylor Swift special edition popcorn tubs and drinks cups available. Now that the movie is released in the UK, everyone is wondering which cinemas are selling the special edition collectable merchandise and how much do they cost?

Which cinemas are selling the Taylor Swift popcorn tubs and drink cups?

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vue Cinema confirmed they are selling the collectable popcorn tubs and cups on their X/Twitter account. Odeon cinemas are also stocking the merchandise “whilst stocks last.

Cineworld wrote on their website “You can pick up your very own Taylor Swift-branded popcorn bucket to commemorate this special occasion – and to store all your friendship bracelets in when you get home.” The Everyman are showing the movie but sadly not selling the special edition tubs or cups.

How much do the Taylor Swift popcorn tubs and drink cups cost?

Prices for the Taylor Swift special edition popcorn tubs and drink cups are currently unavailable online. However in the US prices for a large bucket including popcorn was $14.99 and the drink cup $11.99.