Taylor Swift loves her signature red lip but what brand does she wear and are there any affordable dupes?

Taylor Swift fans ‘Know All To Well’ that she loves a red-lip. Her signature look has been seen on the red carpet, in music videos, album covers, concert performances and whilst watching Travis Kelce during the Kansas City Chiefs games.

The Grammy Award winning singer, 33, has “got that red lip, classic thing that you like” and let’s be honest it never goes out of “Style”. But the question on everyone’s lips is which brand of red lipstick does Taylor Swift wear so that we can recreate the look?

Taylor Swift appears to be a fan of a few brands of red lipstick - if you love red pout like Swiftie then you will know that they come in a variety of shades, undertones and finishes but generally you can never have enough. The Cruel Summer singer usually opts for a deep “Cherry lips” with matte finish, however she does sometimes switch it up for a high-shine gloss finish.

According to celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath, Taylor Swift wore the LiquiLust Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in colour Elson 4 £32.00 in her music video for ‘Bejewelled’. The matte lipstick drenches lips in an ultra-velvety veil that you can wear without smudging or transferring for up to 12 hours.

In an interview with MTV Taylor Swift revealed that you can’t “go wrong [with] Dragon Girl by NARS.” The NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in colour Dragon Girl £23 is a rich, long-wearing lip colour that combines the coverage of a lipstick with the easy application of a jumbo pencil.

Another cult favourite in Tay’s makeup bag is the iconic Ruby Woo by MAC £27.20 (Duo Lip Kit). The lipstick has long been a staple in many MUA’s kits with Rihanna and Rita Ora as fans, but Tay-Tay admitted she was a little late to the party. Speaking to People Taylor said: “[I] recently discovered Ruby Woo by MAC, which I think everyone knows is a staple. I was the last person to discover it.”

